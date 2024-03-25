Enthralling the Art World

Discover the fusion of tradition and modernity as Alam Najiullah unveils his colourful wedding designs and bespoke creations, setting a new standard in men’s attire
Amidst much excitement, the third Nigaah Art Awards took place on January 20 at Mohatta Palace Museum, Karachi. In a few years, Nigaah Art Awards has emerged as one of the important landmarks in Pakistan’s art calendar and is one of the respected awards show in Pakistan.
This year, the event included various interesting segments, including a live painting by artist Farrukh Shahab, an art auction, cultural dances and poetry recitals.
Ahmad Shah, President of the Arts Council of Pakistan was the chief guest. The esteemed Jury members included RM Naeem, Noorjehan Bilgrami, Dr Rahat Naveed Masud, Dr Arjumand Faisel and Tauqeer Muhajir.
One of the interesting segments included a discussion on ‘pioneering advancements in the development of art in Pakistan’ by Ahmad Shah and Nasira Zuberi, a renowned poet and author of Shagoon. This discussion was largely appreciated by the attendees.
During his welcome address, Tauqeer Muhajir, Editor, Nigaah Magazine emphasised the significance of these art awards. A live auction whose proceeds will benefit art school scholarships in Karachi was spearheaded by Dr Arjumand Faisel, who showed his prowess on stage.
The poetry recital by Anwar Shaoor was a delectable delight for the guests at the ceremony. Artists who contributed with their paintings to the art auction include Farrukh Shahab, Hanif Shahzad, Maqbool, Irfan Ahmed, Shahzad Zar, A.S. Rind, Akram Spaul and S.M. Fawad. Funds raised will primarily go towards supporting deserving students for art education scholarships.
Bank Alfalah served as the primary sponsor for the Nigaah Art Awards 2024, with additional support from sponsors such as Pakistan Mercantile Exchange.
WINNERS OF
THE NIGAAH ART AWARD 2024
Naqsh Raj
Artwork Abstract
Naveed Sadiq
Artwork Miniature
Karim Ahmed Khan
Artwork Landscape
Ahsan Ali Memon
Artwork Portraiture
Maazin Kamal
Photography
Sana Arjumand
Artwork Figurative
Ali Hammad
Artwork Still Life
Haider Ali Naqvi
Drawing
Suleman Faisal
3D / Sculptural Work
Nurayah Sheikh Nabi
Print Making
Maazin Kamal
Photography
Rashid Arshed
Contemporary Calligraphy
Amna I. Pataudi
Curatorial Work
AmraAli
Art Critic
Amber Arifeen
Emerging artist female
Kishwar Kiani
Emerging artist female
Jawad Ahmed Jan
Emerging artist male
Hamza Qazi
Emerging artist male
The prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award
was presented to artists Mashkoor Raza, Adil Salahuddin and Meher Afroz.
The next Nigaah Art Awards is scheduled to take place in the beginning of 2025.
