Engineering Excellence Across Borders: Engineers India Limited (EIL) Scaling New Heights

Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, visiting the EIL Engineering Hub, Abu Dhabi, in the presence of Vartika Shukla, Chairman and Managing Director, EIL and senior industry leaders.

Engineers India Limited (EIL) is a Navratna public sector consultancy company under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Govt of India. EIL has played an anchor role in building the national energy infrastructure since its inception in the year 1965 and established itself as a ‘Total Solution’ Engineering & Consultancy company providing Technology, Design, Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Integrated Project Management services from ‘Concept to Commissioning’ with the highest quality and safety standards.

Building India’s energy infrastructure right from the 200 KTPA Lube blending plant for Madras Refinery in the year 1965, its entry into petrochemicals with Indian Petrochemicals Corporation Limited (IPCL) project in 1967, first offshore oil terminal and SBM at Gulf of Kutch installed in 1978 to the recent mega projects implementation such as the world’s largest single train Dangote Refinery in Nigeria, world scale petrochemical project integration of HPCL Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL), India’s first propylene derivative project of BPCL Kochi, Complex Bottom upgradation facilities for HPCL Vizag and IOCL Panipat and India’s largest grassroot integrated refinery cum petrochemical complex for HPCL Rajasthan Refineries Limited (HRRL), first-of-its-kind Propane Dehydrogenation facility in India for GAIL, are some of the milestones demonstrating EIL’s capabilities in the hydrocarbon sector both in the domestic and international market.

Over the years, EIL has diversified its businesses in various related sectors including energy-efficient infrastructure, state-of-the-art data centres, LNG terminals, Fertilizers, Ports & Harbours, Mining & Metallurgy and underground storage for crude oil and petroleum products. In a push to expand its horizon of services, the company has recently entered the defence sector consultancy and steel sectors and re-entered in the nuclear energy sector.

EIL has been positioning itself to be at the forefront in offering sustainable energy solutions to our clients and are implementing projects in the areas of 2G Ethanol, Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and Green Hydrogen and endeavour to drive innovation in areas of carbon capture and energy storage.

In addition, EIL has in-house capabilities for specialist services such as Energy Efficiency Improvement studies, Environmental-related assessments, Specialist materials and maintenance services (CRA, RLA etc.), Specialized HSE Studies, Fire & Gas Mapping Studies, CFD Studies, Equipment & Structures Analysis, Dynamic Fluid Analysis / FEA, Power System Studies, Transient Flow Analysis.

The company has significantly expanded its business in new geographies which include EPCM services for implementing Dangote Oil Refinery Project (DORC) in Nigeria having total capital outlay of almost $20 billion. The company is also providing PMC services for the 1.5 MMTPA Mongol Refinery project in Mongolia on Line of Credit (LoC) from the Govt of India. This project showcases EIL’s project implementation capabilities in adverse climate and challenging global business environments. The organization’s international reach extends to Guyana, where it is providing PMC services for the supervision of the Guyana Integrated NGL Plant and 300MW CCGT Power Plant.

The organization’s overseas operations are thriving, with ongoing projects in engineering, design, and construction supervision for refineries, pipelines, and power plants across Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. EIL is also providing FEED and PMC services for the NHT-CCR Reforming Unit at Arzew Refinery in Algeria and contributing to the modernisation of Bahrain's refining sector.

EIL has a vibrant office in Abu Dhabi creating successful engagements with ADNOC in UAE. The company has now upgraded from Framework Agreement Phase II to Framework Agreement Phase I and also upgraded the FEED work group category to “A” for Projects greater than 200 Million USD in ADNOC’s supplier system. In the past few years, the EIL Abu Dhabi office has undergone a significant expansion to support localization efforts and enhance In-Country Value (ICV), enabling it to better serve UAE clients directly from the local office. Since then, the office has grown steadily, becoming a fully independent, self-sustained, and empowered operation with dedicated resources and facilities. EIL also has plans to further expand this office, with the goal of transforming it into a regional hub to serve diverse clients in the region. Looking forward, EIL has a clear vision for growth in the UAE and other international markets. The company is actively seeking opportunities in areas such as carbon capture and storage, bio-energy, integration of solar energy with the process units etc. aligning with global shifts towards sustainability and green energy. In the UAE, EIL is also exploring engagements with Fujairah Port on new terminal facilities, as well as working on long-term development projects for ADNOC. Further, EIL is registered for Technology Licensing with ADNOC for Technologies of Sulphur Recovery Unit (SRU) Claus, Tail Gas Treating Units (TGTU), Oxygen enrichment, LPG Treating Unit, Gas Sweetening Unit (GSU) etc. EIL has forged several MoUs and MoAs with reputed academic institutions, national laboratories, and industries in the areas of cutting-edge technologies to lay the groundwork for both present and future business opportunities. Building on its success and reinforcing its strong in-house R&D and collaborative technology development expertise, EIL is committed to delivering innovative, cost-effective solutions tailored to its diverse clients. With such expertise and vision, EIL is not only driving engineering excellence in India but also cementing its role as a vital player in the international energy consulting landscape, committed to innovation, sustainability, and impactful collaborations across the globe. EIL has also developed IIoT-based digital interventions to optimise the existing asset performance in the refineries. EIL offers various digital products and services through a dedicated Digital Technology Solutions (DTS) department catering to the emerging needs of the energy sector clientele.

This year, EIL is celebrating 60th year of its foundation. This remarkable journey of six decades is marked by the achievement of numerous milestones which have become the industry benchmark. EIL’s commitment is embedded in our vision “To be a Global Leader Offering Total Energy Solutions for a Sustainable Future” propelling us towards being the trusted partners both in India and overseas.