Empowering Viksit Bharat: Impact of Technology on Urban and Rural Lives

From digital payments in small towns to AI-driven agricultural solutions, technology is bridging gaps and enhancing lives across India’s diverse landscapes

By Maryam Aftab Kola







Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 12:08 PM

In my locality, an elderly vegetable vendor prefers customers pay her via UPI instead of cash, as it’s easier than dealing with change. A quaint bakery in a small town saw smashing sales after a reel featuring their scrumptious delicacies went viral on Instagram. A research student who cannot visit the library regularly can access a wide array of published papers on e-portals linked to universities across the globe. A man from a coastal village developed a "tree climbing assistance" device, which has made climbing safer. These real-life examples are just a drop in the ocean of how technology drives improvements in human lives.

The rise of Internet and Communications Technologies (ICTs) and the widespread availability of smartphones have significantly benefited various sectors, including agriculture, health, education, finance, tourism, and business. The impact of technology on rural India is profound. According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), 70 per cent of India’s rural households still rely primarily on agriculture for their livelihood. In this context, technology is proving to be a game-changer, offering innovative solutions to longstanding issues and enhancing the quality of life.

One such is the story of Santhosh Andrade from the island village of Padukudru. Jimson Blen Dcunha from Udupi shares how Santhosh, a former Gulf expatriate with welding experience, returned to his village with a vision to combine his expertise with agriculture. He observed that the slow decomposition of tender coconut shells posed a significant problem for the village. Left unchecked, these shells became breeding grounds for disease-carrying mosquitoes, endangering the health of the community.

Determined to find a solution, Santhosh designed and built a pioneering machine from scratch — a shredder powered by a robust 1.5-horsepower engine. “This shredding machine is a game-changer. It can efficiently break down tough coconut shells into fine powder within minutes,” notes Dcunha. The machine also shreds palm leaves, another waste product in the region. The shredded materials are composted, improving soil fertility and improving coconut yields, thus benefiting the entire community. However, Santhosh didn't stop there. He envisioned tools that would make the traditional task of climbing coconut trees safer and more accessible. His "tree climbing assistance" devices are a hit among villagers, allowing them to effortlessly reach the coveted tender coconuts throughout the day. This innovation not only boosts productivity but also ensures safer harvesting practices, limiting the risks associated with manual climbing.

RuTAG (Rural Technology Action Group) works with government agencies, NGOs, and academic institutions to adapt and implement technologies at the grassroots level. RuTAG focuses on agriculture, water management, healthcare, renewable energy, and cottage industries in rural areas. For example, in remote villages facing clean water challenges, RuTAG has introduced innovative purification systems using local materials and renewable energy sources.

Technology has transformed professional lives, especially in music production. Prithuma Monteiro, a vocalist from Mangalore, illustrates how far the industry has come. Previously, creating a musical piece required a professional studio, extensive time, and substantial funding. Today, thanks to technology, this process can be achieved in hours, anywhere.

“In my experience as a vocalist, I’ve heard stories of how producing a single song used to be a costly affair. Musicians had to be present for every session, and mistakes could ruin entire takes. Now, harmonies are taught in the studio, recordings are completed in an hour, and sound engineers edit details quickly. I can't imagine the patience required by senior musicians in the past,” Monteiro reflects.

She shows optimism in India’s musical realm – once dominated by top, privileged players – now slowly transforming into one that represents more diversity, innovation and talent. Recently, the focus has shifted towards Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital literal initiatives as potential solutions to bridge the widening digital gap in the country. According to the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO), only 24 per cent of rural Indian households have access to the internet, compared to a 66 per cent penetration in cities. Several tech giants have stood up and are addressing this concerning gap, including Microsoft’s Women In Digital Business initiative, which aims to assist over 30,000 women entrepreneurs in gaining the digital skills required for their growth. In one of the interviews, Manju Dhasmana, Senior Director of Corporate Social Responsibility, at Microsoft India, highlights the role of AI-powered financial management systems in aiding small business owners by maintaining financial records and enhancing product presentation. Several campaigns across the country are harnessing technology to positively transform the lives of citizens. The Government of India’s Digital India campaign strives to create a digitally empowered society by providing digital infrastructure as a utility to every citizen, offering governance and services on demand, and ensuring the digital empowerment of citizens. Despite these efforts, there are still challenges in the systematic implementation and management of these programs. An inclusive digital system, where nobody is left behind, is the way forward. Progress is only meaningful when the benefits of technology extend to nearly everyone, instead of just the privileged, ensuring that everyone sees substantial improvements in their lives.

— Maryam Aftab Kola is a freelance journalist based in India.