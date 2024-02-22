Empowering Future Leaders in Sustainability

Published: Thu 22 Feb 2024, 11:03 AM Last updated: Thu 22 Feb 2024, 12:15 PM

Ajyal International School Al Falah, located in Abu Dhabi, believes that sustainable practices support the ecological environment and, when used wisely, will have long-term beneficial outcomes.

The students in Ajyal Al Falah’s High School Science Department conducted experiments to explore the possibility of microalgae as a biofuel for sustainability.

The chemistry students engaged in the initial algae growth in the school’s science lab for months. The cultivation process started by transferring algae to a dedicated pond filled with seawater to break down algae cell walls through a meticulous crushing process.

Students allowed the algae to flourish for a specific duration until the lab pond transformed into a vibrant, dense, green environment, indicating optimal growth. The high school chemistry students then separated the algae from the water and extracted a measured quantity for further processing. This involved carefully scooping the desired algae into a controlled environment.

Hexane was used to facilitate the separation of the oil, while a mixture of sodium hydroxide and methanol was used to extract the oil into viable biofuel. The school’s science department was highly acknowledged and complimented by Dr Amina Toumi, one of the science lecturers at Liwa College, for the initiatives towards climate change and sustainability.

Another unique experiment was conducted by Mohammed Rashed Dhahi Alremeithi and Mohamed Ahmed Mohamed Alyammahi of Grade 12, where they integrated Arduino computer programming with physics, sensors, and adaptors to show how water flow rate and volume can be controlled and measured in vegetable gardens and flower tunnels.

Ajyal Al Falah’s continued vision as a school is to support the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to foster the long-term development of sustainability and ecological practices.

