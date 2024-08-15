Embracing Neo-Patriotism

Discover how KIIT and KISS blend world-class infrastructure with a passion for sports, fostering elite athletes, nurturing India's future champions
As we celebrate the 78th Independence Day of the Republic of India, the world's largest and, in my view, greatest democracy, I am filled with a profound sense of what I term ‘Neo-Patriotism’. This is not a new form of patriotism but rather an evolved perspective on what it means to love and support our nation.
Neo-Patriotism isn't about displays of strength or jingoism. It's about embracing a calm and thoughtful commitment to India's growth, celebrating its economic progress, renewing faith in our financial systems, and believing firmly in India's role as a unifying and positive force in an increasingly divided world.
I often express how fortunate we are, as the Indian and Indian-origin community in the UAE, to witness the incredible synergy between the UAE—an epicenter of innovation and development—and India, the cradle of civilization. This dynamic fusion has birthed countless success stories across diverse social and economic layers. The bond between these two nations is stronger than ever, thanks to groundbreaking initiatives like the CEPA and the India-Middle Eastern Corridor. These partnerships have fortified our relationship and set a solid foundation for a future of sustainable excellence.
On this special day, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to every Indian citizen and person of Indian origin. Let us embrace our collective responsibility to safeguard and advance the only world we have, ensuring it thrives in the most ideal manner.
Discover how KIIT and KISS blend world-class infrastructure with a passion for sports, fostering elite athletes, nurturing India's future champions
The recent launch of UPI RuPay card in the UAE represents a significant step forward in the evolution of digital payments in the region
John Paul Alukkas, Managing Director, Joyalukkas Group, pays tribute to heritage and harmony shared between India and UAE
Atul Kumar Goel, Managing Director and CEO of Punjab National Bank, emphasises the critical role of remittances in supporting and stabilising the Indian economy
Marking three and a half decades of unparalleled vision care, Majestic Optics celebrates its legacy with a growing network and a commitment to quality and exceptional customer service
Business setup consultants like Aurion play a crucial role in guiding global entrepreneurs through the process of establishing their presence in the UAE's thriving markets
India’s position among the world nations is defined by its significant economic stature, growing geopolitical influence, military capabilities, and cultural impact
Though still in its conceptual stage, 6G is already generating excitement with its potential to unify human-machine and machine-machine connectivity