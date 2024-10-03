Dubai Gem Private School: Nurturing Excellence Through a Holistic Approach

Published: Thu 3 Oct 2024, 10:30 AM

Dubai Gem Private School (DGPS) continues to leave an indelible mark on the UAE’s educational landscape,

offering a unique blend of academic rigor and holistic development. With a strong focus on both personal and intellectual growth, the school nurtures well-rounded individuals equipped for the challenges of the future. DGPS is committed to fostering not only academic achievement but also the emotional, social, and physical well-being of its students.

Stellar Academic Achievements

In 2024, Dubai Gem Private School once again celebrated outstanding academic results, reinforcing its reputation for excellence:

IGCSE: A 100% pass rate, with 81% of exam entries graded A* to B.

AS Level: A 90% pass rate, with 47% of exam entries graded A to B.

A Level: A 100% pass rate, with 70% of exam entries graded A* to B.

These remarkable results are a testament to the hard work of students, the dedication of faculty, and the unwavering support of parents. They reflect DGPS’s continuous efforts to uphold its high academic standards while ensuring students receive a well-rounded education. Almost all students received offers from their first-choice universities, a clear indication of their preparation and the strong foundation provided by the school.

A Diverse and Enriching Curriculum

Beyond academic success, DGPS takes pride in offering a comprehensive curriculum that extends far beyond the classroom. The school partners with leading extracurricular activity providers such as Trendsetters and Harmony to offer a wide array of activities, including gymnastics, kickboxing, taekwondo, ballet, and badminton. These programs are designed to promote physical fitness, social development, and confidence, ensuring students thrive both mentally and physically.

Rich Heritage and a Vision for the Future

Founded in 1973 as a nursery in a villa with just 20 students, Dubai Gem Private School has grown significantly over the decades. Today, the school is located in Oud Metha, offering the internationally recognised UK curriculum from FS1 to Year 13. DGPS is affiliated with Cambridge University and recognized by the UAE’s Ministry of Education, offering qualifications such as IGCSE, AS, and A Levels. The school’s educational philosophy is rooted in providing an international tone while fostering an environment that promotes responsibility, independence, and choice. Students are encouraged to actively participate in a broad co-curricular program, encompassing sports, arts, and community service, which equips them with essential life skills and complements the rigorous academic programmes. Core Values That Drive Success DGPS’s core values of dignity, integrity, and the pursuit of excellence are evident in all aspects of school life. By maintaining a delicate balance between academics and co-curricular activities, the school ensures its students are well-prepared to face future challenges as independent, responsible, and respectful individuals. These values underpin the school’s mission of cultivating lifelong learners who are ready to excel in all areas of life. A Beacon of Holistic Education

Dubai Gem Private School continues to stand out as a leader in holistic education, fostering the development of each student’s potential and celebrating their achievements. For parents seeking an institution that seamlessly blends academic success with personal growth, DGPS remains a top choice in the UAE. Through its unwavering commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals, the school sets students on the path to lifelong achievement and success.