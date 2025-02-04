Deo Global Lanka (Pvt) Ltd: Your trusted partner in premium product sourcing and export solutions

The agreement signing ceremony at the Canton Fair in China was attended by Delon Mas Joseph, Chairman of Deo Global Lanka Pvt Limited; Christine Mas Joseph, Director; Sonala Gunawardana, CEO; and Wang Yaohua, Chairman of Yunnan Shea Biotech Company Limited.

Deo Global Lanka (Pvt) Limited is a distinguished company committed to delivering exceptional services to clients worldwide. As a trusted sourcing partner, we specialise in providing premium-quality products, including spices, herbs, coconut products, essential oils, fruits, vegetables, and teas. With a strong focus on quality, customer satisfaction, and global compliance, we ensure that our clients receive only the finest products while benefiting from our value-added services and expert logistics support.

Commitment to Quality and Excellence

At Deo Global Lanka, quality is at the core of everything we do. We understand the importance of offering superior products to meet the ever-growing demands of the global market. Our rigorous quality control processes ensure that every product we source adheres to the highest industry standards. From procurement to final delivery, we maintain strict monitoring and testing to guarantee excellence in every batch.

We are proud to hold globally recognised certifications that validate our commitment to quality, safety, and sustainability. These certifications reflect our dedication to maintaining international standards and meeting the specific requirements of diverse markets.

Premium Product Portfolio

We take pride in sourcing and supplying an extensive range of premium products, including:

Spices and Herbs: Sourced from the finest farms, our spices and herbs are known for their rich aroma, authentic flavors, and high nutritional value. Our offerings include black pepper, cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, turmeric, and a variety of other spices and herbs.

Coconut Products: Sri Lanka is renowned for its high-quality coconut products, and we provide a comprehensive range, including desiccated coconut, coconut oil, coconut milk, and coconut flour, all processed to retain their natural goodness.

Essential Oils: Our essential oils are extracted using state-of-the-art methods to preserve their purity and therapeutic properties. These oils are widely used in the cosmetic, pharmaceutical, and food industries.

Fruits and Vegetables: We supply a diverse selection of fresh and processed fruits and vegetables, ensuring they meet international standards for quality, freshness, and shelf life.

Teas: As a leading supplier of premium Ceylon tea, we offer a wide range of black, green, and herbal teas, carefully selected to provide an authentic taste experience.

Value-Added Services

Beyond sourcing, Deo Global Lanka offers a variety of value-added services to cater to the unique needs of our clients. Our comprehensive solutions include:

Packaging and Labeling: We provide customised packaging and labeling services to help our clients establish their brand presence in global markets. Our team works closely with clients to design packaging that meets regulatory standards while enhancing product appeal.

Bulk Supply Solutions: We cater to bulk supply requirements with efficiency and precision, ensuring timely deliveries without compromising on quality.

Export Documentation and Logistics Support

Navigating international trade regulations can be complex, but our expertise in export documentation and logistics ensures a seamless shipping process. We handle all aspects of export compliance, from customs documentation to freight forwarding, allowing our clients to focus on growing their business.

Customer-Centric Approach

At Deo Global Lanka, customer satisfaction is our top priority. We are dedicated to building long-term relationships by offering personalized support and insights to help our clients succeed in their respective markets. Our experienced team provides valuable market analysis and guidance, empowering clients to make informed business decisions. We believe in transparency, integrity, and a collaborative approach to business. Whether our clients are looking for a reliable supplier, market insights, or end-to-end logistics solutions, we are committed to delivering excellence every step of the way. Why Choose Deo Global Lanka? Choosing Deo Global Lanka as your sourcing partner ensures access to: High-quality, certified products sourced from the best suppliers.

End-to-end supply chain solutions with efficient logistics and documentation.

Tailored packaging and labeling services to suit market preferences.

A dedicated team focused on delivering exceptional customer support and market insights.

A commitment to ethical and sustainable business practices. Deo Global Lanka (Pvt) Limited stands as a trusted partner in the global marketplace, providing premium product sourcing and export solutions with a steadfast commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. Whether you are seeking high-quality spices, coconut products, essential oils, or customised packaging solutions, we are here to support your business growth and success. With our expertise, dedication, and global reach, Deo Global Lanka is your ideal partner in achieving excellence in international trade. Contact Details: Deo Global Lanka Private Limited 94/2 Lauries Road, Colombo 04 Tel: +94117409509 | +94772268268 Web: www.deogloballanka.com

Email : sonala@deogloballanka.com