Cyprus tourism: A myriad of experiences

Published: Thu 28 Dec 2023, 6:43 PM

Cyprus, an island nation in the eastern Mediterranean, beckons travelers with its rich history, stunning landscapes, and vibrant culture. From ancient ruins to pristine beaches, Cyprus offers a diverse range of experiences for every type of traveler. Coveted by empires across the centuries, Cyprus' enviable position has made it a prized possession for all who rose to power in the Eastern Mediterranean.

There are myriad islands in the Mediterranean, but only one does Aphrodite, the ancient Greek goddess of love, call home, and that’s Cyprus. Whatever your pace or special interest, Cyprus is uniquely poised to welcome you. The beaches are not only beautiful, they are certified as the cleanest in Europe.

And, just a short drive from the crystal-clear waters of the coast, are the pine-clad Troodos mountains, where wild moufflons roam and cedars grow in abundance, and gem-like churches and monasteries are replete with unmatched Byzantine frescoes and icons.

Cyprus is a haven for archaeology lovers. From neolithic settlements more than 10,000 years old, to spectacular Greco-Roman ruins, such as the ancient seaside amphitheatre of Kourion, to Crusader fortresses such as Kolossi, the list of treasures is boundless.

By no means will you want to miss Pafos, a well-spring of antiquities in the west of the island, including the mysterious ‘Tombs of the Kings’. Gaze at the Roman mosaics that are so colourful, extensive and well-preserved, they have been officially recognised by UNESCO.

Although Cyprus is the third-largest island in the Mediterranean, it is surprisingly compact and easy to explore. In between rugged mountain peaks and the shimmering coast, you will traverse untrammeled landscapes and rolling hills.

Linger in idyllic villages such as Omodos and Lefkara, where the rhythm slows down and there is always time for another cup of coffee. All across Cyprus, you will have the opportunity to experience a distinctive cuisine composed of meze, small plates of everything from flame-grilled, delicately spiced meats to fresh vegetables and an amazing variety of cheeses, such as the famous halloumi (the savory sheep’s cheese that grills).

With its rich past as anchor, Cyprus is also a thriving modern nation with a service economy second to none in the whole region, and the Cypriot people, worldly and warm, are only happy to share it with you. Which means among other things, an attractive range of accommodations, luxurious hotels with both local flavour and the highest international standards, quality tourist villas, agro-tourism options, and more.

The geographical position of Cyprus, coveted by empires since ancient times, is still ideal today for visiting nearby countries, such as Greece, Israel and Egypt. However, with so much history to experience, culture to enjoy and cuisine to savor — and with Aphrodite as your guide — you will have more reasons to stay and explore Cyprus than you might think.

All relevant information is available on the website www.visitcyprus.com