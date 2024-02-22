Cultivating Innovation Among Young Minds

Published: Thu 22 Feb 2024, 11:05 AM

Bright Riders School, Dubai is proud to be situated on a sprawling, purpose-built campus spanning over 27,300 square metres, conveniently located on the perimeter road of Dubai Investments Park 1, a supportive learning atmosphere for students from Grade 1 to Grade 9.

The curriculum rests on the Indian CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) and aims to prepare students of grades 9 to 12 for the expectations of the Indian Board examinations.

The curriculum at the Kindergarten is inspired by the EYFS guidelines of the UK curriculum and blended with the best of the latest National Curriculum Framework of the CBSE.

Excerpts from an interview with Latika Narain, Principal, Bright Riders School.

What is the school’s vision?

The school’s vision is to ‘Empower future generations with a robust foundation for a happy and balanced life’.

At Bright Riders School you will find scholastic and co-scholastic programmes marked by vigour and vitality. You will find a warm campus of caring adults – governors, leaders, teachers, nannies and support staff – who seek fulfilment in creating and sustaining a happy school full of happy learners! The ‘Good’ rating for Wellbeing in the KHDA report of 2023 certifies that: “The school places a robust emphasis on both individual and collective well-being… The school excels in engaging with and fostering the well-being of both students and staff.”

We are a school that has designed and sustains an inclusive, productive learning environment. Every new day promises to bring better opportunities for the fulfilment of the innate gifts and abilities, the inherent aptitude of its learners.

Can you highlight the facilities offered by the school?

The well-lit, modern classrooms are equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including smart boards, enabling a blended approach to teaching and learning. Additionally, there are specialised labs for Chemistry, Biology, and Physics, as well as two computer labs with updated computers.

The well-stocked library houses a diverse collection of books, digital sources, and resources covering a wide range of topics. Physical education, sports and wellbeing activities like yoga provide for the holistic development of students.

Bright Riders School boasts of sports facilities second to none. The thoughtfully designed Visual and Performing Arts Studios, Science and maths labs, Innovation stations and Indoor and Outdoor recreational areas provide the perfect setting for a comprehensive, complete learning experience that fulfils the school motto “Nurturing Talents, Empowering Ingenuity!”

Can you elaborate on the co-scholastic and extra-curricular activities?

A complete package of Scholastic and Co scholastic programmes, together with opportunities for strong personal/ social/emotional development, empowers our ‘Riders’ with the right knowledge, skills and attitudes for a productive, balanced and happy life in the 21st century.

The co-scholastic programmes have a two-pronged approach to enable students to explore, experience and develop varied talents and skills. The co-curricular activities programme is integrated into the school timetable. On offer are the Nature Club, Heritage Club, Robotics, and Junior Toastmasters - Gavel Club. Students choose as per interest and stay with a particular activity for at least one term.

The extra- extracurricular activities programme takes place after school hours twice a week. Students can sign up for various activities including badminton, swimming, football, skating, karate, music, art, dance, coding, and access to our gymnasium.

The unique Curiosity Club which starts at Grade 3 gives training in prediction, experimentation and concluding. Another unique feature is the early morning sports coaching programs to enhance students’ physical fitness and skills. Sports on offer are basketball, volleyball, and swimming.

How does your school support Students with special abilities?

Bright Riders School Dubai is committed to being a fully inclusive, academically inspiring, achievement-focused K-12 school, which recognises that each learner is unique and has their special skill, ability and pace.

Ably guided by Anju Varghese, Governor for Inclusion, the Inclusion Team and subject teachers collaborate closely with parents to enable and empower the Students of Determination to thrive.

The KHDA report of 2023 tells parents that “…The entire staff, including the school counsellor, offers personalised care, guidance, and support.”

Last but not least what message would you like to give to parents?

For us, parents are the best partners in learning that we could ask for. There are multiple platforms for feedback & close interaction, especially the Parent Support Group. I urge you to talk to us, share your insights & dreams and support us as we set new challenges and raise the bar from time to time so “our” children can soar to the highest heights.

Our Bright Riders thrive in an environment that provides constant challenge together with steady support, to lead to high achievement.

Here expectations are high, so achievement will be higher! Our learners are encouraged and trained to think, reflect, inquire and create as they continue their educational journey, in preparation for life.

And walking by their side, every step of the way are my teachers and leaders who understand that every child is unique, imbued with an individuality of head and heart that deserves to be recognised, celebrated and chiselled to be the best possible version of itself. My teachers are managers of learning and progress, they know when to lead from the front and when to gently nudge from behind.