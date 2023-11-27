Connections Create a Better World

Mohammed Al Qaisi, Managing Director, Otis Gulf

At Otis, the team’s vision is to give people the freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world. It gives the purpose and compels the company to responsibly serve the communities around us.

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) is part of the company’s culture, integral to its vision, and embedded in its long-term strategy. In 2021, Otis set out its four pillars and developed 13 ESG goals to guide its operations globally and in the Gulf region.

The company continually strive to reduce the environmental impact and emissions of its products, services and operations, including its factories, real estate and fleet.

Otis is constantly bringing to market energy-efficient products and services for new and existing buildings, such as connected elevators that enable faster, more targeted and remote technical interventions thanks to pre-diagnostics, live alerts and assistance tools available to our technicians and experts.

Another example is the predestination technologies, which optimise waiting and travel times by “grouping” passengers according to their destination. They can save up to 27 per cent of the energy consumed by elevators equipped with them. In addition, the “standby” mode, which can be activated during off-peak hours, reduces energy consumption to a minimum.

At the same time, the company is working to transition to electric and hybrid vehicles in geographic areas where the battery charging infrastructure is sufficiently developed and where it makes sense for our business. The company is also using route optimisation software to reduce the time and distance its technicians spend driving to job sites, which is better for the environment and allows them to spend more time with the customers.

The company is committed to continuing to make tangible progress in limiting carbon emissions, reducing and reusing energy, promoting equity, inclusion and diversity, and providing opportunities for all.