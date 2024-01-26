Committed to Seamless Financial Solutions

Published: Fri 26 Jan 2024, 12:47 PM

As India celebrates its 75th Republic Day, LuLu Exchange in the UAE pays tribute and extends its heartfelt congratulations to the people of India. This momentous occasion marks a significant milestone in India’s journey towards progress, unity, and prosperity.

LuLu Exchange, a leading financial services provider in the UAE emerges as the reliable cross-border payment partner for the Indian community in the UAE, facilitating convenient and seamless money transfers. The company acknowledges the rich cultural diversity and enduring spirit of India, and on this Republic Day, it reaffirms its commitment to contributing to the growth and development of the Indian community. LuLu Exchange’s innovative digital payment solutions position it as a pioneer in fortifying cross-border payments, ensuring a reliable, seamless, and affordable network for Indians in the UAE. LuLu Exchange’s mission resonates with every remittance's prompt, secure, and competitively priced delivery, underscoring its commitment to the Indian community.

LuLu Exchange is a part of LuLu Financial Holdings, a certified financial services conglomerate, headquartered in Abu Dhabi and operating over 300+ customer engagement centres in 10 countries across the GCC, Indian sub-continent, and APAC region. The company's services are designed to facilitate secure and instant financial transactions through digitised state-of-the-art systems that deliver flexibility, reliability, and transparency.

The relationship between India and the UAE is historical and significant, built on a foundation of mutual respect and trust. The company recognises the significant role played by the Indian diaspora in the growth and diversity of the UAE and LuLu Exchange’s contributions to the Indian diaspora are based on the foundation of making payments affordable and inclusive for Indians from all walks of life.

From a single branch in 2009 to a network of over 100 branches today, LuLu Exchange’s continuous efforts to introduce platform-based services have significantly elevated consumer engagement and awareness. This has undeniably played a crucial role in the surge of outward remittances to India, contributing to the growth of the Indian economy. India received the highest remittances in 2023 accounting for $125 billion, and LuLu Exchange’s contribution to the total outward remittances to India was significant.

LuLu Exchange’s digital platform, LuLu Money App is a smart and convenient way of sending money to India and other countries using their smartphones. The app also offers features such as real-time exchange rates, transaction history, loyalty points, and instant notifications. LuLu Money App has served as a lifeline for many Indians in the UAE, who rely on it for their regular remittances to their families and loved ones back home. In addition to its various customer-centric initiatives, LuLu Exchange emphasises the importance of fostering cultural understanding and inclusivity.

Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director of LuLu Financial Holdings, shared his thoughts on this occasion, saying, “India’s 75th Republic Day is a momentous occasion, and we are proud to be part of the celebration. LuLu Exchange is not just a financial services provider; we are partners in the progress of the Indian community in the UAE. Our commitment goes beyond transactions; it extends to contributing to the overall well-being of the community.”

He added, “As we mark this day, we reflect on the values of democracy, diversity, and development that India stands for, and LuLu Exchange aims to be the catalyst for positive change and progress.”

LuLu Exchange offers a wide range of services in addition to facilitating cross-border payments, to cater to the diverse needs of Indian customers in the UAE. One of these is the Wage Protection System (WPS), which is a secure and convenient way of paying salaries to employees. It ensures that the workers receive their wages on time and in full, without any deductions or delays.

LuLu Exchange also provides a foreign exchange service, which allows customers to buy and sell currencies at the best rates in the market. The company has a team of experienced and qualified professionals who monitor global currency movements and trends and offer expert advice and guidance to customers.

LuLu Exchange is committed to providing the best services and solutions to its customers, and to enhancing the financial inclusion and empowerment of the Indian community in the UAE. The company believes that the shared values of democracy, inclusivity, and progress are the foundation for a strong and enduring partnership between India and the UAE.

On the glorious occasion of India’s 75th Republic Day, LuLu Exchange extends heartfelt greetings to Indians worldwide and acknowledges the determination of the Indian people as a driving force behind the nation’s progress. LuLu Exchange celebrates the past and expresses its commitment to continue supporting the Indian community with reliable financial solutions.

Jai Hind!

— kushmita@khaleejtimes.com