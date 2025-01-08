CIFA: A Year of Strategic Growth and Opportunity for Investment Funds in 2025

Maria Panayiotou, President of the Cyprus Investment Funds Association.

The Cyprus Investment Funds Association (CIFA) looks ahead to 2025 with renewed optimism, building on the sector’s remarkable achievements in previous years. Despite ongoing global uncertainties, Cyprus’ Investment Funds sector continues to position itself as a dynamic contributor to national economic and social prosperity.

In 2024, Cyprus achieved a significant milestone with assets under management exceeding €9.3 billion — a testament to the sector’s growth and resilience.

The year also marked an expansion of Cyprus’ global footprint, attracting new fund managers and investment opportunities, further solidifying its reputation as a European hub for Investment Funds. This success was bolstered by strategic collaborations and the unwavering commitment of sector professionals, creating new specialised jobs and reinforcing Cyprus’ position as a resilient financial centre.

As 2025 begins, CIFA remains steadfast in its mission to promote Cyprus as a premier destination for global investment funds. By working closely with key stakeholders, including the Ministry of Finance, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, and Invest Cyprus, CIFA aims to enhance the regulatory framework and facilitate innovative solutions for industry players. To unlock the sector's full potential, it is imperative that pending legislation designed to modernize regulatory processes and introduce new investment structures is approved promptly. These updates will equip the industry with the tools required to remain competitive and aligned with international best practices. CIFA calls on all stakeholders to prioritise this agenda, ensuring Cyprus continues to attract high-quality investments and talent. Recognising the importance of empowering individuals and businesses with financial knowledge, CIFA will focus in 2025 on advancing financial literacy across Cyprus. The association plans to launch targeted initiatives such as workshops, partnerships, and digital campaigns to foster a deeper understanding of investment funds and financial planning. These efforts aim to equip citizens and professionals with the tools to make informed financial decisions, contributing to Cyprus’long-term economic resilience. Maria Panayiotou, President of CIFA, shares her vision for the year: "The success of the Investment Funds sector reflects our ability to adapt, innovate, and thrive in a competitive global environment. In 2025, our focus will be on sustainability, technology-driven solutions, and strengthening our partnerships across markets. Our aim is to drive economic growth while creating lasting value for society. By leveraging the collective expertise and dedication of our sector, I am confident that we will continue to have a profound impact on Cyprus’ economy, fostering resilience and opportunity for all."

As Cyprus embarks on a year focused on revitalisation and resilience, CIFA remains committed to advocating for the interests of its members, promoting Cyprus on the international stage, and supporting initiatives that drive sustainable development in the financial sector. CIFA calls on stakeholders to collaborate in advancing the innovation, sustainability, and resilience that will define the future of Cyprus’ financial success.