Charting the Course for 6G

As India embarks on its unique 5G journey, the global telecom sector is already looking ahead, laying the groundwork for the next big leap: 6G, or sixth-generation communication technology.

Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 12:33 PM

Every decade, the world witnesses the emergence of a new and significantly improved generation of wireless cellular technology, reshaping our perception of the future of communication. Each new generation propels technological advancements, drives societal transformation, and leaves us questioning the true potential of communication technology.

In the last 10 years, over 700 million Indians — comprising 75 per cent of the adult population in both rural and urban areas — have embraced mobile and fixed broadband services. This surge in connectivity has dramatically improved lives, particularly among the economically disadvantaged. In recent years, India has also made substantial strides in telecom equipment manufacturing and exports, marking a significant step towards an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, or self-reliant India.

During this period, India has also made notable contributions to global telecom standards, ensuring that its rural population clusters receive the same level of service as their urban counterparts. The Low Mobility Large Cell rural use case, proposed by India, is now a mandatory standard for mobile communication technologies adopted by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU).

Communication technology continues to evolve, from the early days of 4G, which revolutionised the gaming experience, to the recent promise of 5G, which offers unprecedented connectivity. As India embarks on its unique 5G journey, the global telecom sector is already looking ahead, laying the groundwork for the next big leap: 6G, or sixth-generation communication technology.

India’s 6G Vision

On March 23, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled India's ‘Bharat 6G Vision’ manifesto, outlining the country's ambition to be a leading force in the design, development, and deployment of 6G technology by 2030.Though still in its conceptual stage, 6G is already generating excitement with its potential to unify human-machine and machine-machine connectivity. It offers a glimpse into a future where communication is faster, more reliable, and more affordable than ever before. With speeds nearly 100 times faster than 5G, 6G is expected to drive new communication applications that will not only enhance user experience but also transform economies and lives around the world.

These technological advancements will likely include intelligent network management, integrated wireless sensing and communication, and a focus on sustainability through reduced energy consumption and eco-friendly initiatives. As we look ahead to the next decade, it is crucial to assess our current resources and plan strategically to achieve the goals of Mission 6G.

For India, this means aligning research efforts in the coming years to support the implementation of 6G in a way that is tailored to the country's unique needs. The hyper connectivity and advanced user experiences delivered by 6G will enable access to information, resources, and social services without the constraints of time or location. The arrival of 6G is poised to bridge gaps in regional and social infrastructure, offering alternatives to rural exodus, mass urbanisation, and their associated challenges.

To explore the impact of 6G in India and to position the country as a global leader in this space, the Technology Innovations Group has established six task forces to investigate the key pillars of the 6G Vision.

The Technology Innovations Group, after thorough deliberations on the complete 6G ecosystem, has put forward a comprehensive strategy that emphasises the need for extensive research and development in key areas such as mmWave and Terahertz communications, fiber-broadband advancements, Tactile Internet and Remote Operations, multi-sensor man-machine interfaces, and devices leveraging edge cloud computing resources.

Broadening the Scope: AI and Space-Terrestrial Integration

India’s vision for 6G extends beyond mere technological advancement. The plan includes making significant strides in AI integration, Space-Terrestrial Integration, and the combined communication and sensing within (Sub) Terahertz bands. There is a strong focus on developing System-on-Chip (SoC) solutions and fostering innovation through Centers of Excellence (CoEs). To bolster these efforts, the nation aims to actively participate in global standards forums and tap into the vibrant start-up ecosystem to accelerate the development and deployment of 6G technologies.

A critical component of this roadmap is the establishment of a robust Research & Development (R&D) funding mechanism. This will ensure sustained progress in identifying priority research areas by involving a broad spectrum of stakeholders, including industry leaders, academia, and service providers. The approach will cover the full spectrum of research activities, from theoretical studies and simulations to proof-of-concept prototypes and early market interventions driven by start-ups. This collaborative effort is geared towards positioning India as a leader in the global 6G arena. India’s ambitions for 6G are not limited to domestic applications; they envision the country playing a pivotal role on the global stage. The nation’s ability to leverage its technological prowess can fast-track the commercialization of 6G technologies and pave the way for future innovations. The vision includes the development of customized 6G implementation plans, tailored to India’s unique needs, while also aligning with global standards to ensure widespread acceptance and support. The journey towards 6G will be structured in two phases. The first phase will focus on ideation, assessing the potential and risks of various technological pathways, and testing proof-of-concept implementations. The second phase will involve the conceptualization and delivery of scalable technology solutions that can serve both India and the global community. This phased approach will allow India to thoroughly explore the inherent possibilities of 6G and to craft solutions that are not only cutting-edge but also practical and relevant. To achieve the ambitious goals of smart traffic management, virtual reality (VR)/virtual navigation, smart and highly accurate environmental monitoring, and other transformative applications promised by 6G, India will launch a dedicated 6G Mission. This mission will integrate all associated technologies and will be supported by substantial financial backing, ensuring that the nation’s 6G aspirations are not just theoretical but actionable and achievable. India's focus on multi-platform next-generation networks is at the heart of this mission. Key areas include Dense Optical Networks, AI/ML for air interface optimization, Intelligent Network Operations, Intelligent Reflective Surfaces, Efficient Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites, High-Altitude Platform Systems (HAPS), and User-Defined Virtualized Air Interfaces. These technologies represent the future of telecommunications, and India’s investment in these areas underscores its commitment to being at the forefront of the 6G revolution. Standardisation is another critical aspect of India’s 6G strategy. By investigating and implementing methods to standardise 6G technologies and devices, India can provide a structured and foresighted approach to its 6G roadmap. This will ensure that resources are efficiently allocated and that India emerges as a key player in the global 6G technology implementation and adoption. In conclusion, 6G is anticipated to play a pivotal role in bridging the gap in e-service provision for both urban and rural populations. It is expected to advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and significantly enhance the quality of life and opportunities available. The innovations brought about by 6G will address the specific needs of the country, boost productivity, and particularly benefit rural areas where telecommunications are essential for overcoming geographical barriers. Additionally, these technologies will offer vast opportunities for Indian entrepreneurs to innovate and develop new products based on their intellectual property, not only for the domestic market but also for a global audience.

