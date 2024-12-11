Changing Lives Globally

OMRON Healthcare Group, headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, is committed to improving lives with clinically proven, innovative medical equipment for health monitoring and therapy. With over 300 million blood pressure monitors sold worldwide,

OMRON Healthcare is the market leader in digital blood pressure monitors and is the No. 1 brand recommended by cardiologists in Europe.

OMRON’s product portfolio includes blood pressure monitors, nebulizers, electronic thermometers, activity counters, body composition monitors, and professional medical devices. For decades, OMRON’s devices have empowered individuals to prevent, treat, and manage lifestyle diseases at home and in clinical settings across more than 100 countries.

As lifestyle diseases like hypertension rise, taking control of your health has never been more important. Hypertension, often called the "silent killer," can lead to serious complications if left unmanaged. Accurate blood pressure monitoring is vital to reducing these risks. To address this need, OMRON introduces the Omron M4 Intelli IT, a device designed to simplify and enhance hypertension management at home while seamlessly integrating with the OMRON CONNECT APP.

The Omron M4 Intelli IT: Redefining Home Blood Pressure Monitoring

The Omron M4 Intelli IT is more than a blood pressure monitor—it’s a trusted partner in your health journey. Clinically validated for accuracy, it ensures precise readings and makes hypertension management accessible to everyone.

What sets it apart is its integration with the OMRON CONNECT APP, which automatically transfers readings via Bluetooth. This smart feature enables you to track your measurements effortlessly and gain valuable insights into your health.

Why OMRON CONNECT Stands Out

The OMRON CONNECT APP transforms blood pressure monitoring into a seamless and insightful experience. Designed to work perfectly with the M4 Intelli IT, this app empowers users to take control of their health:

Effortless Syncing: Automatically transfer readings—goodbye, manual recording!

Global Accessibility: Available in 98 countries and 17 languages.

Health Insights: Compare readings with recommendations from the European Society of Cardiology.

Seamless Integration: Syncs with Apple Health, Google Fit, and Samsung Health.

Key Features of the Omron M4 Intelli IT

The M4 Intelli IT comes equipped with innovative features to make monitoring easier and more reliable:

Intelli Wrap Cuff Technology: Accurate results in any position around the upper arm.

Hypertension Indicator: Alerts you when readings exceed recommended levels.

Irregular Heartbeat Detection: Identifies irregular heartbeats during checks.

Cuff Wrap Guide: Ensures proper cuff placement for accurate readings.

Body Movement Detection: Signals if too much movement affects measurement accuracy.

Memory Capacity: Stores data for two users (60 readings each) plus guest mode for families.

Simplifying Your Health Journey

The combination of the M4 Intelli IT and the OMRON CONNECT APP simplifies health monitoring in numerous ways such as:

Customisable Reports: Generate reports to share with your doctor. Reminders: Never miss readings, medications, or appointments. Goal Setting: Track progress toward personalized health targets. Why Choose OMRON M4 Intelli IT? Managing your blood pressure is more than tracking numbers—it’s about taking control of your health. The M4 Intelli IT helps you: Gain Confidence: Clinically validated accuracy ensures reliable readings. Simplify Monitoring: User-friendly design and Bluetooth connectivity reduce hassle. Stay in Control: Proactively monitor your health to prevent complications. A Healthier Future Starts Today The Omron M4 Intelli IT and OMRON CONNECT APP are more than tools—they’re your allies in achieving better health. Whether managing hypertension or prioritising wellness, this combination offers accuracy, convenience, and insights to help you lead a healthier life.

Download the OMRON CONNECT APP from Google Play or the App Store, pair it with your Omron M4 Intelli IT, and start your journey to better health. With OMRON, your health is always in good hands.