Celebrating the transition to a developed India

Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 12:21 PM

India, the world's fastest-growing major economy, is marking its 78th Independence Day with a reinforced vision to transform itself into a "Viksit Bharat" or a Developed India by 2047, the 100th anniversary of the country's independence.

This year marks a shining milestone for India as its GDP hits the $4 trillion mark, taking it closer to the $5 trillion target by 2027 and emerging as the third-largest economy, surpassing Japan and Germany.

As the world's most populous nation, India is embarking on the next phase of its spectacular growth journey, driven by a combination of policy reforms, technological advancements, and a young, dynamic workforce.

The coastal road project site is seen near Haji Ali mosque during sunset in Mumbai on February 21, 2024.

Economic powerhouse

Over the past decades, India has emerged as one of the most dynamic and resilient economies in the world. The country's sustained economic growth, coupled with a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem and a vast domestic market, has propelled it to become the fifth-largest economy globally, surpassing the United Kingdom in 2022.

India's GDP grew by 8.7 per cent in the financial year 2021-22, making it one of the fastest-growing major economies in the world. The World Bank projects India's GDP growth to reach 6.9 per cent in the current financial year (2023-24) and 6.6 per cent in 2024-25. While the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Fitch Ratings have estimated India's growth at 7 per cent, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), S&P Global Ratings and Morgan Stanley projected a 6.8 per cent growth rate for financial year 2024-25.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also expressed optimism about India's economic trajectory, projecting a GDP growth rate of 7.2 per cent for the current fiscal year.

Robust growth momentum

Factory workers in protective work gear seen working on mobile component manufacturing unit in Noida.

The central bank's analysis suggests that India's economy is well-positioned to maintain a robust growth momentum in the coming years, driven by domestic demand and policy support.

A report by the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) predicts that India will overtake the United States to become the second-largest economy by 2027.

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) forecasts that India is on track to solidify its position as a global economic powerhouse.

Sanjeev Sanyal, a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India, forecast that India would reach the $4 trillion GDP milestone this year, outpacing global growth rates.

"This year, India's GDP will reach $4 trillion, putting us on par with Japan in terms of economic size. We continue to lead as the world's fastest-growing economy by a significant margin. Last year, our growth rate surprised us at 8.2 per cent, and we anticipate over seven per cent growth this year, outpacing all major economies," Sanyal stated.

Macroeconomic indicators

After liberalisation, it took us 16-17 years to cross the first trillion dollars mark. It took another seven years to reach the $2 trillion mark, which happened in 2014-15. It took another 7 years to hit the $3 trillion mark in 2021-22. It should have taken five years, but we lost two years because of Covid-19. In just three years, we will cross $4 trillion. Now we will need only two years to cross $5 trillion unless some major unseen shock happens."

Other macro-economic indicators too are flashing green. Inflation is trending down, so is the fiscal deficit (though the general government deficit of the union and states combined is still very high at over eight per cent). Tax revenues are buoyant, possibly at a peak as a share of GDP, and the external current account (trade and invisibles) has an easily managed deficit because it is more than made up by net capital inflows. The RBI’s foreign exchange reserves have reached record levels, and the rupee has been holding steady against the US dollar. These numbers tell us that we have achieved that elusive goal, growth with stability.

Third-largest economy by 2027

The IMF’s numbers for 2024 put India’s GDP at $3.94 trillion (in nominal dollars), only fractionally smaller than Japan’s at $4.11 trillion. Germany is bigger at over $4.59 trillion. Given faster growth, it is reasonable to expect that India’s GDP will be bigger than that of both those countries in the next few years, emerging as the world’s third largest, though many leagues behind the first two (US and China).

The August update of Deloitte’s India Economic Outlook said several initiatives in the Union Budget 2024-25 toward improving agriculture productivity, creating jobs for the youth, and manufacturing would help improve supply-side demand, curb inflation, and prop up consumer spending, especially in rural areas.

According to the report, optimism prevails as India records 8.2 per cent growth in fiscal year 2023-24, exceeding all expectations for the third consecutive year. Amidst the robust growth, new spending patterns are emerging in both rural and urban India. There is a visible shift towards spending on discretionary durable goods (including automobiles and electric and electronic goods) as well as services as evidenced by the data released by the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey 2022-23, the report added.

Indicators flashing green

While most key economic indicators are flashing green, the World Bank's latest Development Report: “The Middle Income Trap” presents a slightly dismal outlook, suggesting that at current rates, it would take China over 10 years, and Indonesia and India around 70 and 75 years, respectively, to reach one-quarter of the US's per capita income. India faces significant cultural deficits that impede growth despite having a substantial talent pool and significant economic achievements, raising the question whether India needs to change its playbook.

Some economists, including former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan, suggest a new way towards higher growth and development come at a time when a debate is already underway over whether India should drop its efforts to expand the manufacturing base and instead move entirely towards creating a services[1]oriented economy. As for the policy approach suggested by the World Bank, it does not appear dramatically different from existing conventional strategies. The thrust on investment and infusion envisages adopting technologies from abroad and infusing them across the economy.

Harnessing the private sector

They warn that for India to avoid the pitfalls normally faced by emerging economies and become a $30-trillion economy by 2047, as envisaged by the government, the country “must relentlessly pursue rapid economic growth built on liberal economic policies that harness the private sector. In this pursuit, many would continue to decry India’s income inequality. We must not get swayed or overly affected by such criticism.”

Since 1970, the mean income per capita of middle-income countries has never risen above 1/10th that of the US, says the World Bank report.

For India, per capita income (measured using purchasing power parity, since it is a better comparator for standard of living), at $10,123, is only 43 per cent of the world average of $23,444 (China’s is over $25,000). India’s rank here is an unflattering 125th. In nominal dollars, India’s per capita income is lower than that of all but one (Bangladesh) of the 50 largest economies, and slightly ahead of Cambodia, which is not flattering company. So there is a long road ahead, economists point out. To achieve this long-cherished objective of becoming the third largest global economy by 2027, the government has put in place a multifaceted strategy, encompassing the following key elements: Accelerating economic growth The government has set a target of making India a $5 trillion economy by 2025 and a $10 trillion economy by 2030. Ongoing policy reforms, such as the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, are aimed at improving the ease of doing business and enhancing economic efficiency. The government's focus on infrastructure development, including the National Infrastructure Pipeline and the National Monetisation Pipeline, is expected to boost investment and create jobs. Bolstering manufacturing sector The "Make in India" initiative has been further bolstered with the introduction of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, targeting various sectors like electronics, automobiles, and pharmaceuticals. The development of industrial corridors and dedicated manufacturing zones is expected to attract domestic and foreign investments, fostering the growth of the manufacturing sector. Efforts are being made to integrate India into global supply chains, leveraging its competitive advantages in areas like labor-intensive manufacturing and high-tech industries. Promoting digital transformation The government's "Digital India" program has been a key driver of the country's digital transformation, with initiatives like the creation of a robust digital infrastructure, e-governance, and the promotion of emerging technologies. The expansion of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and the adoption of other digital payment solutions are expected to accelerate financial inclusion and boost the digital economy. Investments in emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and the Internet of Things, are aimed at enhancing productivity, efficiency, and innovation across various sectors. Developing human capital The government has prioritized investments in education, skill development, and healthcare to build a skilled and healthy workforce. Initiatives like the National Education Policy 2020 and the Ayushman Bharat scheme are expected to improve access to quality education and healthcare, respectively. Efforts are being made to upskill and reskill the workforce to meet the evolving demands of the labor market, particularly in the context of technological advancements. Driving sustainable development India has taken significant strides in its commitment to sustainable development, with a focus on renewable energy, climate change mitigation, and environmental conservation. The country has set ambitious targets for renewable energy generation, aiming to achieve 500 GW of installed capacity by 2030. Initiatives like the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Clean India Mission) and the National Clean Air Program are addressing pressing environmental challenges. Geopolitical, geoeconomic influence India is actively engaged in regional and global economic and political forums, such as the G20, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, and the BRICS grouping. The country's "Act East" and "Neighborhood First" policies have strengthened its ties with its regional partners, expanding its geopolitical and geoeconomic influence. India's growing economic and technological prowess, combined with its strategic location, positions it as a key player in the emerging multipolar world order. As India celebrates its 78th Independence Day, the country stands at a pivotal moment in its history, poised to transform itself into a developed India by 2047. The country's remarkable economic growth, thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem, digital transformation, and strategic initiatives have positioned it as a global economic powerhouse. With the targeted goal of becoming the third-largest economy by 2027, India is charting a course towards a future of prosperity, technological innovation, and sustainable development. The road ahead may present challenges, but the resilience and determination of the world's most populous nation will undoubtedly propel it towards the realisation of its ambitious vision for a Developed India.

