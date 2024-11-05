Celebrating the Legacy of a Visionary

Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder President of Thumbay Group, receives the Karnataka State Rajyotsava Award for his exceptional contributions to medical education and healthcare in the Gulf region.

First Private Academic Health System, The Thumbay Medicity in Al Jurf, Ajman

In a momentous recognition of his remarkable contributions to the fields of medical education, healthcare and research in the Gulf region, the Karnataka Government has honoured Dr. Thumbay Moideen with the prestigious Karnataka State Rajyotsava Award for 2024. This accolade recognises individuals who have made extraordinary contributions in diverse fields, including arts, education, industry, literature, science, sports, medicine, social service, and public affairs.

Originating from Mangaluru, Dr. Moideen has garnered acclaim in the UAE and on a global platform for his visionary leadership as the founder president of the Thumbay Group. With over 25 years of experience in the UAE, he established the Thumbay Group in 1997 and founded Gulf Medical University the following year- positioning it as a flagship institution that has become synonymous with excellence in medical education, healthcare delivery and research.

Reflecting on this distinguished honour, Dr. Thumbay Moideen stated “Together, we aim to make a lasting impact on education, healthcare and research, and we remain dedicated to innovation and community welfare.”

As the No. 1 NRI from Karnataka, Dr. Moideen’s inspiring journey led to the founding of Gulf Medical University in 1998 in Ajman, which has become one of the top private medical institutions in the region. The university has significantly shaped the healthcare landscape of the UAE, with approximately 60% of the nation’s healthcare workforce being graduates of Gulf Medical University. Under Dr. Moideen’s leadership, the Thumbay Group has diversified portfolio, including the largest network of private academic hospitals in the United Arab Emirates. The organization has served over 11 million patients, conducted 90,000 deliveries and graduated more than 5,000 students from 102 countries, with over 110 operational touchpoints across the seven emirates and collaborations with international universities. Notable initiatives like Healthvarsity and the Thumbay Institute of AI in Healthcare serve as examples of the group’s innovative Ed-Tech and clinical AI training initiatives. As part of its Vision 2028 strategy, the Thumbay Group plans to introduce several new institutes and extend its global footprint by franchising Thumbay Healthcare into markets such as Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and other GCC countries. Gulf Medical University will continue to innovate with new degree programs, and upcoming initiatives include the Thumbay Veterinary Clinic, Thumbay Institute of Autism, and many more.

Dr. Moideen’s illustrious career has been marked by numerous accolades, including an honorary doctorate from Mangalore University in 2024 and the “Vishwa Manya” award from the Maharaja of Mysore in 2022. His recognition as CEO of the Year in Education and recipient of the “Gulf Karnataka Ratna” Award exemplifies his influence as a top NRI businessman from Karnataka, inspiring future generations of entrepreneurs.