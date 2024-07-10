Celebrating a 50- Year Legacy, Shaping Tomorrow

Published: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 10:40 AM

Sharjah English School is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a profound sense of pride. Fuelled by a drive for high standards, quality enrichment and a strong sense of community, we are laser focused on the future, continuously innovating to ensure generations of students receive an excellent educational experience. The success of every child is our priority. Pioneering education in Sharjah since 1974, we are one of the oldest not for profit British curriculum schools in the UAE.

Darren Coulson, Principal of Sharjah English School (SES) This year is extra special as we launch our new brand identity with renewed guiding statements, representing all stakeholders - Our vision - ‘ A world class school embracing the dynamism of the UAE’ encapsulates our focus and place in the world. Our highly experienced and qualified staff alongside driven and courteous students and supportive parents provides all the ingredients needed to help us attain this ambitious goal. Our comprehensive strategic plan guides us towards a bright future. This plan acts as our compass, ensuring we provide children with an exceptional and globally focused education that prepares them for the years to come.



Our long history of high academic standards, a broad and challenging curriculum from ages 3 to 18 and a breadth of enrichment activity has led to SES being a school of choice in Sharjah and beyond for decades. Please visit our website to find out more or if possible come for a visit to our beautiful and spacious campus, probably the largest and greenest of any school in the UAE.