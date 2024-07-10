Celebrating a 50- Year Legacy, Shaping Tomorrow

Honouring half a century of strong ties and successful partnerships, Nativo.ae continues to bring the best of Brazil to the Middle East, fostering high-quality products and expanding commercial horizons
Sharjah English School is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a profound sense of pride. Fuelled by a drive for high standards, quality enrichment and a strong sense of community, we are laser focused on the future, continuously innovating to ensure generations of students receive an excellent educational experience. The success of every child is our priority. Pioneering education in Sharjah since 1974, we are one of the oldest not for profit British curriculum schools in the UAE.
This year is extra special as we launch our new brand identity with renewed guiding statements, representing all stakeholders - Our vision - ‘ A world class school embracing the dynamism of the UAE’ encapsulates our focus and place in the world. Our highly experienced and qualified staff alongside driven and courteous students and supportive parents provides all the ingredients needed to help us attain this ambitious goal. Our comprehensive strategic plan guides us towards a bright future. This plan acts as our compass, ensuring we provide children with an exceptional and globally focused education that prepares them for the years to come.
Our long history of high academic standards, a broad and challenging curriculum from ages 3 to 18 and a breadth of enrichment activity has led to SES being a school of choice in Sharjah and beyond for decades. Please visit our website to find out more or if possible come for a visit to our beautiful and spacious campus, probably the largest and greenest of any school in the UAE.
Uniting and uplifting Brazilians in the UAE through quality education and community initiatives
The brand excels as a leading alternative investment firm with over 35 years of specialised experience, leveraging deep sector knowledge and local insights to create diversified opportunities across Latin America and beyond
The UAE’s firm investment in Brazil will have a positive impact on the country’s economy by creating jobs, driving innovation, and fostering economic development
Transforming lives with innovative assistive technology, Key2Enable champions inclusivity and independence for all abilities
BRF owns iconic brands such as Sadia, Perdix, Hilal, Banvit, and Qualy
Iara Koch, Founder, Amazon Events LLC, epitomises cultural synergy through meticulous event management, bridging Brazilian and UAE traditions
Both nations are set to increase mutual investments as bilateral trade hits $4.3b in 2023