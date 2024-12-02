Celebrating 53 Glorious Years of Unity, Vision, and Progress

The leading association is unwavering in its commitment to fostering a future built on mutual trust, respect, and cooperation
The Indian Business and Professional Council, Dubai (IBPC Dubai), stands as one of the largest and most influential business and professional associations under the esteemed umbrella of Dubai Chambers. Guided by a commitment to excellence, IBPC Dubai aspires to be the most credible and valuable business council in the UAE, fostering collaboration and growth across borders.
As a driving force in the strategic economic partnership between India and the UAE, IBPC Dubai plays a pivotal role in strengthening the ties between these two dynamic nations. By serving as a bridge for collaboration, it actively encourages UAE nationals to explore the myriad opportunities that India offers while simultaneously supporting Indian businesses in establishing a robust and enduring presence in the UAE.
Leveraging its deep-rooted knowledge, extensive networks, and strong relationships with governments and industry leaders, IBPC Dubai facilitates seamless trade and investment flows. It acts as a trusted partner, enabling businesses from both nations to navigate opportunities, overcome challenges, and unlock their full potential in a rapidly evolving global economy.
With the ambitious goal of achieving $100 billion in bilateral trade by 2025, IBPC Dubai is unwavering in its commitment to fostering a future built on mutual trust, respect, and cooperation. Furthermore, the council actively champions key strategic initiatives led by the Dubai Government and spearheaded by Dubai Chambers, aligning with the UAE’s vision of sustainable economic growth and innovation.
The council is helmed by eminent leaders whose invaluable contributions have significantly shaped the UAE’s journey of economic growth and social harmony. Their leadership embodies the shared values that unite India and the UAE, rooted in a rich history of cultural ties and mutual respect. Together, these nations are fostering a landscape of innovation, resilience, and shared success.
On this historic occasion of the UAE’s 53rd National Day, the Board of Governors of IBPC Dubai, along with its distinguished members, extends its heartfelt congratulations to the visionary leaders, citizens, and residents of the UAE. As the nation reflects on its remarkable achievements and unwavering unity, we at IBPC Dubai stand proud to celebrate this milestone and reaffirm our commitment to contributing to the UAE’s prosperous future.