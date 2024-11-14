Burjeel Holdings’ Multi-Specialty Approach to the Global Diabetes Challenge

As the diabetes crisis continues to present a great public health challenge worldwide, the need for a comprehensive approach to treating this condition grows more urgent. Sedentary lifestyles, dietary changes, rising obesity rates, and an ageing population have all contributed to the increasing prevalence of type 2 diabetes, particularly among adults. This condition heightens vulnerability to severe complications, including cardiovascular disease and disorders affecting the eyes, kidneys, and nervous system.

Burjeel Holdings, a leading super-speciality healthcare provider in the region, offers an integrated, multi-disciplinary approach to diabetes care across its facilities. Embracing a collaborative culture, Burjeel Medical City (BMC), Burjeel, Medeor, LLH, and Lifecare hospitals bring together expertise across various specialities to provide coordinated, specialized care aimed at preventing complications and promoting healthier outcomes. On this World Diabetes Day, Burjeel Holdings highlights its commitment to comprehensive diabetes management, addressing not only the physical aspects of the disease but also the lifestyle and psychological dimensions essential for effective, holistic care.

Assisting Weight Management

Obesity is one of the most significant risk factors for type 2 diabetes, directly impacting the body’s ability to regulate blood sugar. Excess body fat, particularly around the abdomen, increases insulin resistance, leading to higher blood sugar levels and heightened health risks. This condition often develops gradually, with patients sometimes unaware of its impact until complications arise. Studies show that even moderate weight loss can significantly reduce diabetes risk.

“Studies have shown if you have diabetes, losing around 5 per cent -15 per cent of your body weight can put your diabetes in remission. This could mean coming off your diabetes medications completely. If you do this nearer to your diagnosis, it is more likely to happen,” says Dr. Aamir Naeem, Endocrinology Consultant at Burjeel Royal Hospital, Al Ain.

At Burjeel Holdings, obesity management is integral to diabetes care, involving nutritionists and endocrinologists who work closely with patients to implement sustainable weight loss strategies. Through personalized nutrition plans and medical interventions, patients are extended support on their journey to healthier lives.

Tackling Childhood Diabetes

Diabetes in childhood, especially type 1 diabetes, is an increasing concern, with more children diagnosed at younger ages. While type 1 diabetes often stems from genetic factors, lifestyle issues like poor diet, sedentary habits, and rising childhood obesity are fueling a rise in type 2 diabetes among children. Childhood diabetes presents unique challenges, requiring education and emotional support. Burjeel Holdings places a special emphasis on pediatric diabetes care, providing a compassionate, family-centered approach.

“Early nutritional education and promoting physical activity are critical to reversing this trend,” says Dr. Yasmeen Nisa Ganie, Consultant Pediatric Endocrinologist at BMC. Pediatric endocrinologists, nutritionists, and psychologists collaborate to educate young patients and families on managing diabetes, empowering children to develop healthy habits early in life.

Managing Diabetes During Pregnancy

Gestational diabetes develops during pregnancy, affecting women who may not have had diabetes previously. It poses risks to the mother, such as high blood pressure and a future risk of type 2 diabetes, and to the baby, including excessive birth weight and potential metabolic issues. At Burjeel Holdings, specialized prenatal care teams work with expectant mothers to monitor and manage blood sugar levels through personalized treatment.

“Routine screenings during pregnancy and postpartum are crucial to mitigating these risks,” says Dr. Eman Samir, Specialist in Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi.

Kidney Health in Focus

Diabetic nephropathy, a serious diabetes complication, results from high blood sugar levels damaging the kidneys’ filtering system, gradually leading to kidney disease. Early detection is key to slowing progression, yet symptoms often go unnoticed initially, making screenings vital. Burjeel Holdings brings together endocrinologists and nephrologists to offer comprehensive care for those at risk of or suffering from diabetic nephropathy.

“Regular kidney function tests are essential for diabetes patients to detect and manage issues early,” highlights Dr. Ishthiaque Ahamed, Consultant Nephrologist and Transplant Physician at BMC.

Addressing Diabetic Neuropathy Diabetic neuropathy, caused by prolonged high blood sugar, primarily affects the nerves in the legs and feet but can impact various parts of the body. Symptoms can include numbness, tingling, and severe pain, which, if unmanaged, lead to infections or ulcers. Neuropathy significantly impacts quality of life, affecting mobility and daily activities. “Managing diabetic neuropathy requires a team approach involving endocrinologists, pain specialists, and physiotherapists,” explains Dr. Najo Jomaa, Specialist Neurology at Burjeel Royal Hospital, Asharej. Protecting the Heart Diabetes and heart health are closely linked, as high blood sugar levels can damage blood vessels and increase the risk of heart disease. Diabetic individuals are more prone to developing cardiovascular issues such as coronary artery disease, heart attacks, and strokes. Managing heart health is, therefore, a crucial aspect of diabetes care. At Burjeel Holdings, cardiologists work in tandem with endocrinologists to monitor and manage patients’ cardiovascular health, offering regular screenings, lifestyle guidance, and targeted treatments. “Through proactive screening and management, we empower patients with diabetes to safeguard their cardiovascular well-being,” says Dr. Koshy Georgey, Consultant Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology, Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi. Comprehensive Care Managing diabetes effectively requires a holistic, multidisciplinary approach. “An integrated team can provide tailored care plans that improve both immediate symptoms and long-term health outcomes. Diabetes is not a singular problem but a complex one that requires a coordinated strategy,” emphasises Dr. Mohammad Fityan, CMO, Consultant in Internal Medicine and Obesity Medicine, Burjeel Day Surgery Center, Al Reem Island. Burjeel Holdings’ multispecialty approach exemplifies how diabetes care should be—focused on the whole person rather than just the disease. By combining expert medical care, advanced technology, and patient education, Burjeel stands as a leader in diabetes management, committed to enhancing life quality and creating a diabetes-aware community. For appointments at BMC: Call or WhatsApp: 80023

