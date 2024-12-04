Bringing the World Together

Global Village, Dubai's iconic multicultural entertainment destination, has seen remarkable growth over the years, transforming from a small cultural gathering to one of the region’s most prominent family attractions. The success story of this home-grown brand, which began its journey in 1997, is a testament to the power of creativity, strategic thinking, and cultural inclusion.

Today, Global Village is not just an entertainment venue, but a dynamic cultural hub that welcomes millions of visitors annually, offering a fusion of entertainment, shopping, dining, and cultural exchange.

A Strategic Vision for Growth

Global Village’s success has been driven by a well-crafted strategy that focuses on creating unique, immersive experiences for visitors. According to the spokesperson of Global Village: "Our mission is to create 'A More Wonderful World' for all our guests. The strategy is grounded in delivering exceptional guest experiences through diverse cultural representation, innovative concepts, and a commitment to quality."

The framework that has contributed to Global Village's remarkable rise includes fostering inclusivity and embracing the UAE's multicultural identity. By bringing together more than 90 cultures under one roof, the park has become a melting pot of traditions, offering visitors the chance to explore different parts of the world in one place.

"Every guest who visits Global Village should feel a deep connection to the destination," said the spokesperson. "This is why we ensure our offerings are diverse and inclusive, creating a space where people can appreciate each other’s culture."

The integration of entertainment, dining, shopping, and attractions creates a holistic experience that resonates with people of all ages and backgrounds.

"We’ve also placed a strong emphasis on safety, health, and sustainability, which is why we work closely with local and international partners to maintain the highest operational standards," the spokesperson added.

Expanding Cultural Horizons

Season 29 of Global Village has introduced several new pavilions, further enhancing the destination’s global appeal. These additions include three new pavilions dedicated to Jordan, Iraq, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, bringing fresh cultural experiences to the park.

"These new pavilions are important because they not only celebrate the unique cultural heritage of these nations but also highlight their contributions to the vibrant multicultural landscape of the UAE," explained the spokesperson.

Each pavilion offers visitors a chance to explore traditional crafts, artworks, authentic cuisines, music, and folklore performances. "This year, we’re proud to have these pavilions that are not only educational but also provide an immersive experience. It’s a way for people to directly engage with these cultures in a meaningful way," the spokesperson added.

In addition to the cultural pavilions, the Ministry of Community Development Pavilion “971 From the Community” and the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation Pavilion continue to showcase local entrepreneurial talent, supporting businesses and highlighting their innovative contributions to the community.

Impact on Visitor Engagement

The addition of new pavilions and experiences has had a direct impact on footfall and visitor engagement. Global Village is a destination that thrives on constant innovation and the introduction of fresh concepts. "With every new pavilion and experience we introduce, we see increased guest interest and higher engagement levels," said the spokesperson. "This season, the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with visitors eager to return and explore everything we have to offer."

The newly introduced Restaurant Plaza, featuring 11 double-story restaurants offering global cuisines, is one such addition that has garnered attention. The transformation of the Railway Market and Floating Market, alongside the addition of double-story kiosks at Fiesta Street, has made the entire shopping and dining experience more dynamic.

"This season, we also introduced the Exo Planet City attraction, an intergalactic experience for space enthusiasts. We continue to push the boundaries of innovation," added the spokesperson.

Moreover, the entertainment offerings have been significantly upgraded, with the introduction of the Cyber City Danger Zone Stunt Show and new flagship international concerts. With over 3,500 shopping outlets, 250 dining options, and 40,000 shows planned for the season, the expanded offerings make Global Village an even more attractive destination for families and tourists alike. Plans for the Future As Global Village continues to grow, there are plans for further expansion in the coming seasons. "We are constantly evolving to meet the growing demand for cultural experiences and world-class entertainment," shared the spokesperson. This year alone, significant developments such as the new green promenades with extra seating and more dynamic dining and shopping experiences have enhanced the overall guest experience. "Future plans include more pavilions, new entertainment experiences, and improvements to the infrastructure that support the destination’s increasing guest numbers," the spokesperson continued. "Our goal is to remain the region’s number one family destination, and our continuous growth is a testament to the strength of our concept." Global Village's Footfall Growth Over the Years Over the years, Global Village has seen exponential growth in both its offerings and visitor numbers. The 28th season of Global Village saw a record-breaking 10 million guests, and this number continues to rise with each passing season. "Our consistent growth can be attributed to our focus on enhancing the guest experience while ensuring that we stay ahead of trends in the entertainment and leisure industry," the spokesperson noted. In 2024, Global Village is expecting to see even higher footfall, with millions of visitors flocking to the destination to experience the unique cultural, entertainment, and shopping experiences it offers. Celebrating UAE National Unity This season, Global Village is also celebrating the 53rd Eid Al Etihad with a series of events that highlight the UAE's national pride and unity. From 25 November to 4 December 2024, Global Village will welcome guests to a themed atmosphere that embodies the nation’s pride and unity, and is in line with year’s #ZayedAndRashid nationwide campaign, which honours the UAE’s founding fathers and strengthens national identity within the UAE society. The spokesperson remarked: "We are proud to be part of the UAE’s national celebrations, and our Eid Al Etihad activations reflect the spirit of the union. From cultural performances to lighting displays and fireworks, our guests can experience the UAE’s heritage like never before." The celebrations feature various performances, including the "Hawa Emarati" operetta and stunning fireworks, ensuring that Global Village remains a key player in the UAE’s cultural and tourism scene. From its humble beginnings as a cultural gathering in 1997, Global Village has grown into a world-class entertainment destination. Through strategic planning, continuous innovation, and a commitment to showcasing cultural diversity, Global Village has become a symbol of Dubai’s vision of multiculturalism and tolerance. As it continues to evolve, Global Village remains a vibrant hub where visitors from around the world can come together to celebrate the richness of global cultures.

— anam@khaleejtimes.com