Bringing Home Gold and Glory

Paris 2024 Olympics - Athletics - Men's Javelin Throw Final - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - August 08, 2024.Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan celebrates with his national flag after winning gold as he stands next to a screen displaying his new Olympic record REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 1:10 PM

At just 32 years old, Arshad Nadeem has not only clinched Olympic gold but has also set a new world record in the Javelin Throw at the Paris 2024 Olympics. His throw of 92.97m has not only secured him the top spot but also etched his name in the annals of Olympic history, becoming the first Pakistani athlete to win gold in an individual event.

This monumental achievement is not just a personal triumph for Nadeem but also a moment of immense national pride. His success has brought joy to Pakistan and particularly to his hometown of Mian Channu, a small village that celebrated the arrival of an Olympic medal with unprecedented enthusiasm.

Before Nadeem’s record-breaking feat, Pakistan had never won an Olympic gold or silver in individual events. The country’s previous Olympic success was in field hockey at the 1992 Barcelona Games, with 11 medals, four of which were gold. Nadeem’s incredible performance has now expanded this count and highlighted the potential of Pakistani athletes on the global stage.

Standing at 6’3”, Nadeem’s javelin throw of 92.97 metres shattered the previous Olympic record of 90.57 metres, showcasing his dominance in the field. His journey to this historic achievement was not without struggle. At one point, he lacked the funds to purchase a proper weapon. His gratitude towards Allah, his parents’ prayers, and the support of his coach, Mr. Salman Iqbal Butt, and Dr. Ali Sher Bajwa, was evident in his heartfelt acknowledgement. In a message on X, Nadeem expressed, “Thank you all! This gold medal is a gift to the entire nation on Independence Day.”

Who is Arshad Nadeem?

Arshad Nadeem was born on January 2, 1997, in Mian Channu. His early years were marked by a passion for various sports, including badminton, football, and cricket. It was Rasheed Ahmad Saqi who introduced him to the javelin, coaching him on technique and precision. Initially, Nadeem’s throws were modest, with his first attempt being under 60 meters. His dedication and perseverance transformed him from a local sports enthusiast into a world-class athlete.

Nadeem’s background was humble; he grew up in a low-income family where his father worked as a mason and part-time tent pegger. Despite the financial constraints, Nadeem’s siblings encouraged him to pursue athletics seriously. With minimal resources, including a bamboo stick fashioned into a javelin, Nadeem practised relentlessly, overcoming financial and logistical barriers.

A Local Hero Becomes a

National Icon In Mian Channu, the excitement and pride were palpable as villagers gathered to watch Nadeem compete. The night of his Olympic triumph, the celebrations in his hometown were a testament to the deep connection between Nadeem and his community. His older brother, Shahid Nadeem, recalled, “I made Arshad switch from cricket to javelin when no one knew what it was.” Nadeem’s story resonates with the struggle and triumph of an athlete who, despite having only one javelin for seven years and facing significant obstacles, never lost sight of his goal. His victory at the Olympics is not only a personal success but also an inspiration to countless others. Reflecting on his historic throw, Nadeem shared, “When I threw the javelin, I felt it could be an Olympic record.” His instinct was spot on, and as the javelin soared to a new record, the cheers from his village in Mian Channu echoed across continents, celebrating a moment that will forever be etched in the history of sports. "First of all, I thank Allah Almighty for this huge success, with the prayers of my parents, prayers of the entire nation and especially the tireless effort of my coach Salman Iqbal Butt and the support of Dr. Ali Sher Bajwa, I have achieved this massive milestone. Thank you All! Lastly, This Gold medal is a gift from me to the entire nation on the occasion of Independence Day.”

Arshad Nadeem on X