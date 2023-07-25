Bringing Care To Your Doorstep

Ensuring your well-being is prioritised and delivered directly to you at your comfort Cendrella El Chamy, Chief Nursing Officer, Salamati Home Healthcare, highlights why the brand is known as a trusted provider of comprehensive in-home care services

Published: Tue 25 Jul 2023, 10:28 AM

Experience personalised care, compassion, and convenience at your place. From home to hotel to office, Salamati Home Healthcare fulfils your health needs directly to your doorstep. Here’s a guide towards your wellness journey with its remarkable services:

Nursing Care at Home or Hotel: The experienced nurses deliver skilled nursing care right to your doorstep. The nurses provide personalised care at home or in hotels, including wound care, medication administration, vital sign monitoring, catheter care, and more. Whether you’re recovering, managing an illness, or looking for post-hospitalisation care, the trained professionals at Salamati Home Healthcare prioritise your comfort and well-being.

Doctor Consultations at Home or Hotel: Salamati Home Healthcare offers doctor consultations in the privacy and comfort of your own space. Qualified on-call doctors can diagnose and treat various acute and chronic conditions, prescribe medications, and provide medical advice. With its convenient services, you can receive the care you need without the hassle of travelling to a medical facility.

Cendrella El Chamy

Rehabilitation Therapies at Home or Hotel: Recovering from an injury or surgery often requires rehabilitative therapies to regain strength, mobility, and functionality. Salamati Home Healthcare provides physiotherapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy sessions that can be conducted in the comfort of your home or hotel room. Skilled therapists create personalised treatment plans to optimise your recovery process and help you achieve the best possible outcomes.

IV Drips for Medical Infusions at Home or Hotel: Certain medical conditions or treatments necessitate intravenous therapy. Salamati Home Healthcare offers IV drips in the convenience of your own home or hotel, administered by its trained nurses. Whether you require hydration, medication infusions, or nutritional support, the professionals ensure the safe and effective administration of IV fluids. By receiving IV therapy in your preferred setting, you can avoid the discomfort and inconvenience of hospital visits while still benefiting from necessary medical infusions.

Cupping and Needling Therapies at Home or Hotel: As part of its commitment to holistic care, Salamati Home Healthcare provides alternative therapies like cupping and needling. These therapies offer pain relief, promote relaxation, and enhance overall well-being. The trained practitioners can perform cupping therapy, which involves applying suction cups to specific areas of the body, as well as needling therapy, where fine needles are inserted into acupuncture points. By delivering these therapies to your home or hotel, Salamati Home Healthcare ensures a comfortable and convenient experience, allowing you to enjoy the benefits of alternative treatments without leaving your preferred environment.

Discover Your Peace of Mind

Experience professionalism, reliability, and unmatched patient satisfaction with Salamati Home Healthcare

Finding a reliable home care agency is an important decision that requires careful consideration and research especially to assure that your loved ones are well taken care of in the best way possible. Choosing Salamati Home Healthcare comes with several advantages. With the utilisation of robotic gloves, diverse services, high customer satisfaction rates, and positive Google reviews, Salamati stands out as a trusted provider. Its comprehensive range of services ensures that individual needs are met effectively.

Salamati’s patient-centred approach prioritises personalised care, fostering strong relationships with patients. The positive feedback from satisfied patients reflects the professionalism and reliability of their services. When it comes to home healthcare, Salamati is a reliable choice that delivers exceptional care and ensures patient satisfaction.

What are the services provided by Salamati Home Healthcare?

Salamati’s wide range of services includes:

Nursing services, including wound management, post-operative care, elderly care and chronic conditions management

Blood test at home

Physiotherapy

Cupping therapy

Dry needling

Acupuncture

Speech therapy

Doctor on call

Steps to book a service

Booking a service from Salamati Home Healthcare is a simple process that can be done in three easy steps:

1. Contact Salamati: Reach out to Salamati Home Healthcare through the website salamatihealthcare.ae or email info@salamatihealthcare.ae, or phone number 0555 873466.

2. Choose your preferred date and time

3. Send your pin location, full address and valid Emirates ID details

What’s next? Wait for your healthcare provider to provide the best service at your place.