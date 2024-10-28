Brighten Your Celebrations

Kamal Vachani, Group Director and Partner, Al Maya Group

Diwali, the festival of lights, holds a significant place in the hearts of millions of Indians residing in the UAE. As Dubai gears up for this vibrant celebration, Al Maya Group is committed to ensuring that customers have access to everything they need for a joyful Diwali.

Diwali Rangoli made using Diya/oil lamp, flowers and plate full of Gulab Jamun, Rasgulla, kaju katli, morichoor / Bundi Laddu, Gujiya or Karanji

Kamal Vachani, Group Director and Partner of Al Maya Group, says: "Diwali is a cherished festival for us. We recognise its cultural importance and have made special arrangements to enhance our customers' celebration experience. Our stores are stocked with a diverse range of products, complemented by exciting promotions and discounts to ensure a delightful shopping journey."

In line with Diwali traditions, Al Maya Group has curated an extensive selection of items, including fresh fruits, vegetables, packaged foods, snacks, Diwali decorations, and dry fruits.

Vachani emphasised the importance of cooking, gathering, and gifting during this festive season. "To cater to these needs, we have introduced exclusive product ranges and special items in our stores. Our promotions are designed to amplify the excitement surrounding this highly anticipated festival." Al Maya's Diwali promotions feature substantial discounts on essential items such as pulses, kitchen ingredients, fruits, vegetables, and household goods. Additionally, shoppers can enjoy special offers on snacks, chocolates, cookies, and instant mixes. Vachani highlighted the group's dedication: "At Al Maya Group, we are fully committed to providing a memorable shopping experience for our customers during this festive season."

Looking ahead, Al Maya Group aims to further elevate customer experiences in future Diwali celebrations by continuously enhancing their offerings and services.