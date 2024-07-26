Brews 'N' Views

With a commitment to quality and innovation, Nikai ensures that your home remains comfortable and functional, even during the hottest months
Anam Khan
Amidst the whirlwind of academic demands and extracurricular pursuits, students often find themselves navigating a hectic schedule without a moment to pause and unwind. Yet, amidst the fast-paced rhythm of student life, finding a serene sanctuary becomes essential—a place where one can unwind, enjoy a cup of coffee, or simply delve into completing a project.
Fortunately, the United Arab Emirates boasts a wealth of charming spots tailored to meet the diverse needs of students seeking solace or a change of scenery. Whether nestled in the heart of vibrant cities or tucked away in tranquil corners, these havens offer more than just a place to catch a breath—they provide an ambience conducive to both productivity and relaxation.
From cosy cafes adorned with artful décor to spacious libraries offering quiet study nooks, each venue caters to different preferences and moods. Whether it's savouring a freshly brewed latte amidst the aroma of freshly baked pastries or finding inspiration in the quiet hum of fellow students engrossed in their work, these places promise a haven where students can recharge and find their creative spark.
Join us on a journey through some of the UAE's most inviting locales, where students can strike a balance between academic rigour and moments of tranquillity, ensuring that their educational journey is not only productive but also enriched with moments of relaxation and reflection.
Peet's Coffee
Calling all coffee enthusiasts! Peet’s Coffee is set to be your new favourite spot. Known for its rich blends and artisanal beverages, Peet’s Coffee promises a perfect brew experience in a stylish setting.
With six locations across Dubai, Peet’s Coffee has become a go-to for UAE residents and students seeking quality coffee and a cosy atmosphere. Indulge in signature roasts, velvety lattes, and refreshing brews like the Havana Cappuccino and Black Tie, paired with treats such as Pistachio Milk Cake and Grilled Halloumi Sandwiches.
Featuring captivating interiors with tribal prints and artsy furnishings, Peet’s Coffee at JBR invites students to unwind, catch up with friends, or find inspiration for their next study session. Whether you need a quiet spot or a vibrant co-working space for your project completion, Peet’s Coffee offers the perfect ambience.
Bread Ahead Bakery
London-based Bread Ahead has launched its second Dubai venue at the heart of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), becoming a hotspot for students seeking quality bites amidst their busy schedules. Following the success of the Mall of the Emirates outlet and a recent pop-up in City Centre Mirdif, Bread Ahead DIFC is here to delight your tastebuds with its heavenly bakes and irresistible doughnuts.
Originating from Borough Market in 2013, Bread Ahead is renowned for its artisanal finesse and commitment to using quality seasonal ingredients. Located at North Gate, DIFC, the bakery offers a tempting selection including sourdough pizzas, decadent doughnuts (from Chocolate to Blackcurrant Cheesecake), and signature pastries.
Bread Ahead DIFC also features a convenient 'Grab & Go' menu with salads, sandwiches, and fresh juices, catering perfectly to students on the go. Whether grabbing a quick bite between classes or enjoying a leisurely meal, Bread Ahead DIFC provides a taste of London’s culinary excellence in Dubai’s bustling financial district.
Ricochet
Ricochet, located in Al Quoz is your ultimate destination if you crave specialty coffee and a thrilling game of billiards. Nestled amidst vibrant graffiti, the ambience here is unmatched. Gather your friends for an exhilarating game or simply savour the rich coffee and delectable desserts. Ricochet is the ultimate fusion of urban chic and relaxed leisure. Adorned with captivating graffiti and illuminated by mesmerizing neon lights, the ambience transforms into a wonderland, transporting visitors to a different world. Whether indulging in your favourite cup of coffee, engaging in a lively billiards game, or simply soaking in the vibrant atmosphere, Ricochet promises an unforgettable experience that blends culture, comfort, and excitement seamlessly. It's the perfect spot to unwind with friends or spend a vibrant evening immersed in its unique charm and eclectic offerings.
