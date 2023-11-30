BMW Group drives sustainable mobility

Environmental Champion and Head of Innovation at UAQU, Dr Suzan Shahin takes centrestage at COP28, advocating for green education and pioneering climate policy-science collaborations
In the lead up to COP28 UAE, BMW Group has announced its role as the VIP E-Mobility Provider for UN climate action summit, which will take place from November 30 to December 12, 2023 in Dubai.
As part of its contribution to COP28, BMW Group will deploy a fleet of BMW i7, BMW iX as well as BMW iX5 Hydrogen for the exclusive use of VIP guests and officials during COP28.
The flagship BMW i7 carries the hallmark of Middle Eastern innovation and ingenuity, with key components crafted using sustainably-sourced solar electrons produced in the UAE by Emirates Global Aluminium, contributing to a significant reduction in greenhouse emissions during the production cycle.
Meanwhile, the BMW iX embodies BMW Group's key approach of circular design. The principle is to find the best way to keep materials in the cycle – ensuring resources are not lost but retain their value for long-term use. What is more, the use of high-quality secondary materials significantly reduces BMW Group’s vehicles’ carbon footprint.
As part of its approach of technology openness, the BMW Group has employed a pilot fleet of the BMW iX5 Hydrogen for demonstration and trial purposes. The Middle East has been an important region during this period, where the fleet demonstrated its reliability and suitability for everyday use. It also successfully completed intensive hot-weather tests the UAE earlier this year.
The pilot vehicle is highly suited to long journeys and short refueling stops, while also featuring a locally emissions-free drive. Subject to the corresponding framework conditions, its hydrogen fuel cell technology has the potential to be another pillar in the future BMW Group drive portfolio.
BMW is steering the course towards a more sustainable future is more than evident across its entire value chain. With a holistic approach encompassing emissions reduction, electrification, circular economy principles, and alternative fuels and powertrain options like hydrogen, BMW navigates – quite rapidly and surely – towards a more sustainable future.
Environmental Champion and Head of Innovation at UAQU, Dr Suzan Shahin takes centrestage at COP28, advocating for green education and pioneering climate policy-science collaborations
