BAPS hindu mandir adding a spiritual glow to the skyline of UAE

The inauguration of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Mureikhah in Abu Dhabi is truly “a millennial moment”. This is the first traditional Hindu mandir in the Middle East and truly bringing the hearts and mind together creating a wonder of harmony in humanity.

The spiritual prophecy of His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj that may (The Mandir) bring countries cultures communities and Roman and religions closer together and his wish wishes have been fulfilled with the completion of this beautiful, historic and iconic BAPS Hindu Mandir carved in stone, crafted without steel and created by artisans and volunteers according to ancient Hindu temple architecture. Like other BAPS mandir Jewels across the world the UAE Indian community can now pride in this ‘lotus in the desert’ which celebrates the past, calibrates the present and creates the future.

Indeed I cannot but quote liberally from BAPS Hindu Mandir’s own description in the introductory booklet which states that surrounded by the blues of three holy rivers Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati and enriched by the tail greens palm trees the mandir is a spiritual Oasis for global harmony unifying prayers, hopes and faiths of all people. The mandir will add a spiritual glow to the skyline of the UAE. Seven Spires and shining the seven Worshipful deities off St. Akshar Purshottam bhagwan Swaminarayan and Gunatitanand Swami, Radhakrishnan, Seetaram, Shiv Parvatiwhat, Jagnat ji, Thurupati Pamavati and Aayapa ji will highlight the Hindu harmony and also symbolise the unity of the seven Emirates.

Truly this public dedication by the Indian Prime Minister and the UAE leadership off the BAPS Hindu Mandir would symbolise how remarkably as UAE and India have become a corridor of peace, prosperity, tolerance and indeed acceptance of all faiths living in harmony practicing and focusing on their religious pursuits in the privacy of their own community shrines.

The UAE leadership has assiduously and consistently catered to the different communitie’s needs this regard — thus giving them a sense of comfort, ensuring inter-cultural harmony and tranquility. On this occasion the Indian community will gratefully acknowledge its debt of gratitude to the President of UAE and the Royalty in Abu Dhabi as indeed the Rulers of all the Emirates.

It is true that there have been temples in Dubai sense the mid 20th century for over 100 years there's some form or another. It is true that there is a beautiful Gurdwara in Dubai of more recent origin as indeed another Hindu temple in Jabal Ali. Therefore, what makes this a crowning accomplishment in this pantheon of places of worship is this scale and the remarkable architecture as the Hindu mandir includes extraordinary carvings of value tales from Hindu scriptures and ancient world civilisations that decorate the walls along with layers of Elephants, Camels, Cows, Peacocks and Falcons that blend and fusion of the cultural aspects of the UAE and that of India is not just etched in stone but it would be in the hearts of many devotees.

For the Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC), it's a matter of pride that the Pramukh Swami Maharaj who is such an delinquent speaker made a presentation in the early days of the finalisation of the blueprint and the beginning of the construction processes etc. Many leaders from the Indian business community have contributed generously towards the Mandir becoming a reality. And this connotes yet this denotes in the various denominations of fates among the resident communities in the UAE, yet another milestone in terms of chemistry between the leadership of India and the UAE on the one hand and the tangible living demonstration on the ground of what is “truly a part of history".