Aster: Your Partner in Diabetes Care

Diabetes remains a major health concern in the UAE, with nearly 30 per cent of the population either diabetic or pre-diabetic, according to the Dubai Health Authority. By 2030, the International Diabetes Federation projects that 1.17 million UAE residents aged 20-79 could have diabetes. This rising prevalence is fuelled by lifestyle factors like poor diet, inactivity, and stress. On World Diabetes Day, Aster Hospitals and Clinics are committed to raising awareness and providing comprehensive care to help patients manage and prevent diabetes-related complications effectively.

The Power of Hormones: How They Drive Diabetes Care

Dr Arvind Gaddameedi, Specialist Endocrinology at Aster Clinic, Al Muteena (Deira) says managing diabetes effectively involves more than just controlling blood sugar levels; it’s also about maintaining balance across your hormones. We specialise in understanding the complex hormonal changes accompanying diabetes, such as how insulin, cortisol, and other hormones interact and impact your metabolism and energy levels. When these hormones are balanced, blood sugar is easier to control, and overall well-being improves. By assessing each patient’s hormone levels, we can make personalised recommendations—whether through medication, lifestyle adjustments, or both—to support stable energy, healthy weight, and better diabetes outcomes. This holistic approach helps prevent complications and provides a more comprehensive path to wellness. Remember, managing diabetes is a journey, and our goal is to equip you with the right tools and understanding to live as healthily and energetically as possible.

Proactive Diabetes Health: Preventing Complications and Enhancing Well-Being

Dr Manoj V Gedam, Specialist Endocrinology at Aster Clinic, Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT) and Al Khail Mall (Al Quoz) says managing diabetes goes beyond controlling blood sugar; it’s about protecting your overall health to prevent complications. We take a proactive approach, focusing on early identification and management of risks often accompanying diabetes, such as cardiovascular issues, nerve damage, and kidney function. We emphasise regular screenings and personalised care to detect changes early, allowing us to tailor treatments and lifestyle advice to help you stay ahead of potential health concerns.

Through continuous, patient-centred care, our goal is to help you enjoy an active, fulfilling life while effectively managing diabetes. This approach supports long-term well-being by addressing both the immediate and future aspects of diabetes care, empowering you to take charge of your health journey with confidence.

Fuelling for Health: The Dietician’s Guide to Eating Well with Diabetes

Vibha Bajpaiee, Clinical Dietician at Aster Clinic, Bur Dubai (AJMC) says diet is one of the most powerful tools in managing diabetes. Eating the right foods in the right amounts at the right time can largely impact blood sugar stability and overall health. The diet should have all essential macro & micro-nutrients. A balanced diet for diabetes includes whole grains like oats, quinoa, barley, brown rice, and whole wheat, lean proteins such as fish, chicken, tofu, and beans, with healthy fats found in nuts, seeds, avocado and olive oil. High-fibre foods—like vegetables, legumes, and whole fruits—are also essential, as they help manage blood sugar and keep you feeling full longer.

Equally important is knowing what to limit or avoid. Try to cut down on sugary drinks, refined carbs (like white bread and pastries), and processed snacks, which can lead to sudden spikes in blood glucose. Additionally, watch out for hidden sugars in packaged foods by reading labels carefully. With a personalised meal plan, practical guidance on balancing carbs and portion control, and a focus on nourishing foods, you can manage diabetes confidently.

Kidney Care in Diabetes: Nephrologists’ Tips to Protect Your Vital Organs

Dr John Cherian Varghese, Specialist Nephrology at Aster Hospital, Mankhool and Aster Clinic, Bur Dubai (AJMC) says diabetes can impact kidney health, especially if blood sugar and blood pressure are not well-controlled. We help you protect your kidneys from the strain that diabetes can place on them. We monitor kidney function closely, check for any signs of early damage, and provide guidance on lifestyle and medication to maintain kidney health. Simple steps, like staying hydrated, avoiding high-sodium foods, managing blood pressure, and keeping blood sugar levels in check, can make a big difference. With proactive kidney care, we aim to help you avoid complications like chronic kidney disease and ensure that your kidneys remain healthy and functioning well supporting your body’s overall health.

Preventing Nerve Damage: Neurologists’ Strategies for Diabetes Patients Diabetes, especially when not well-managed, can lead to nerve damage (neuropathy), causing pain, numbness, and reduced sensation in the extremities says Dr Rajshekher Garikapati, Specialist Neurology at Aster Hospital, Mankhool. We monitor nerve health, assess symptoms, and work with you on strategies to protect against neuropathy. Maintaining stable blood sugar levels is essential, as it reduces stress on nerves. Additionally, regular exercise, avoiding smoking, and managing blood pressure all contribute to nerve health. Diabetic nerve damage can contribute to foot problems that diabetics commonly suffer, which lead to frequent infections, a need for surgery, and even amputations and loss of limbs. At Aster, we have a comprehensive foot care program where all issues are identified and addressed by early diagnosis and effective team care. Safeguarding Vision: Eye Care Tips from Ophthalmologists for Diabetes Dr Vikram Mohindra, Specialist Ophthalmology at Aster Hospital, Mankhool says diabetes can increase the risk of vision problems, such as diabetic retinopathy, a condition where high blood sugar damages the blood vessels in your eyes. We work with diabetic patients to prevent and manage these issues by providing regular eye exams and catching signs of changes early. Controlling blood sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol levels is key to maintaining eye health. We also recommend simple steps like protecting your eyes from UV light and keeping up with scheduled check-ups. By working closely with your healthcare team, you can keep your vision healthy and avoid complications, helping you enjoy life with clarity and peace of mind. At Aster Hospitals and Clinics, our multidisciplinary team is dedicated to supporting you in every step of your diabetes journey. With personalised care, expert guidance, and a focus on prevention, we aim to empower you to live a healthier, more balanced life. Together, we can manage diabetes and prioritise lifelong well-being. Visit Aster Hospitals and Clinics today – because your best self begins with us! For appointments

