Published: Thu 7 Mar 2024, 11:41 AM

Whether you’re looking to accommodate visits from elderly friends or relatives, or you need an upgrade to create accessible space in your upper floors, Aritco home lifts meet your needs with elegance. The lifts are built and designed with a focus on quality, safety, and exceptional reliability, offering a variety of options to suit both new and existing villas alike.

A real-life experience of the Claywood House in Hampshire, UK, provides invaluable insights on the genuine impact and the architectural elegance after the installation of an Aritco Lift.

After a spinal cord injury in 2011, businesswoman Jo Wright found herself reliant on a wheelchair and confined to the ground floor of her Edwardian family home for eight years.

Unable to find a suitable property locally, Jo and her husband sold the house but retained half of the land for a new, contemporary family home symbolizing a fresh start. Jo ensured that every aspect of Claywood House catered to wheelchair accessibility, including surfaces, spaces, and cupboards. Despite considering single-story options, Jo insisted on incorporating two floors linked by a discreet and elegant lift.After encountering unappealing options for accessible lifts online, Jo discovered the Aritco HomeLift at an exhibition in London. Its installation seamlessly integrated with the house design, featuring an intuitive control panel and warm white lighting that complemented the house’s aesthetic. The lift’s functionality and quiet operation provided convenience as Jo navigated from the garage to the house effortlessly.

Claywood House has received widespread recognition for its elegant design and discreet accessibility features, earning accolades such as House of the Year 2022 by the British Homes Awards and a nomination for the RIBA Awards 2023.

Jo’s neighbours, friends, and even renowned architects have expressed interest in touring the house, with some specifically eager to experience the Aritco HomeLift. The lift’s stylish design offers an attractive alternative to traditional accessible living solutions, showcasing how inclusive design can seamlessly blend with architectural elegance.

