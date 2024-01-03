An Unmissable Opportunity: Your Gateway to a Promising Future with MDX

Published: Thu 28 Sep 2023, 12:23 PM

We understand applying to university is a very personal journey. It’s important to consider your study options carefully, especially in relation to your career aspirations and educational background.

If you haven’t secured your place for September 2023 yet, there’s still time to decide about university and start your studies this intake.

Maybe you didn’t get the results you were hoping for, didn’t get into your first-choice university, or changed your mind about where and what you wanted to study. We are here to support you and explore your next steps, with places still available at Middlesex University Dubai. Our supportive admissions team will provide you with tailored advice according to your personal requirements.

APPLY NOW TO ONE OF OUR DIVERSE UK PROGRAMMES – LIMITED SPACES AVAILABLE

Many of our British university programmes taught in the heart of Dubai are still open for applications, ensuring that students from a range of educational backgrounds and with an array of career ambitions can find the perfect fit for their goals this September.

Combined with our strong industry connections, global student community, and thriving, welcoming social scene, our approach to teaching and learning is entirely focused on helping you define what success means to you and then empowering you to chase these unique dreams.

Whether you’re joining us at Foundation, Undergraduate or Postgraduate level, you will find a programme at Middlesex University Dubai that will empower your development.

REACH OUT FOR PERSONAL, FRIENDLY ADMISSIONS GUIDANCE

Our application process is as personalised as our programmes. Our counsellors are friendly and knowledgeable and will assist you every step of the way.

We understand that every student is unique, and so we review every application individually, taking into account your education, professional experience, results, and personal ambitions and talents.

Our counsellors will work with you to explore your study options and decide which programme works for your goals. Whatever your question, ask away: we’re here to support you to ensure you don’t miss out on an opportunity to start your degree this year.

"Choosing Middlesex University Dubai means benefitting from a personal approach to your teaching and learning. Your faculty will guide and encourage you to succeed through engaging classes, experiential field trips and experienced guest speakers, centred around providing industry relevant knowledge. We bring learning to life, ensuring you develop the experience you need to fulfill your complete ambitions and stand out when you graduate. When you study at Dubai’s largest UK university (licensed by KHDA) in the heart of Dubai, we will support you on the pathway to success. Join our incredible community of 5,000+ students this September 2023. There’s still time to start your journey with a UK degree this academic year.” — Professor Cody Morris Paris, Deputy Director Research and Business, Head of the Business School, Middlesex University Dubai.

"Middlesex University Dubai is renowned for its high-quality education, global reputation, and diverse faculty. Dubai offers a multicultural environment that fosters personal and professional growth. Studying at MDX Dubai has provided me with a unique opportunity for a well-rounded education and a global perspective on my chosen field, LLB Law." — Maimana El Kuba, LLB Honours Law student.

JOIN US IN THE CLASSROOM TODAY

We encourage you to submit your application as soon as possible, as the academic year has already begun – our applications are still open for September 2023 but will close soon! By starting your degree this September, you don’t have to wait another academic year to begin this important stage of your life.

No matter if you’ve just finished high school or are several years into your career, Middlesex University Dubai will help you discover where a quality UK degree with us can take you.

Apply now at www.mdx.ac.ae/september2023, and our admissions counsellors will be in touch to support you.