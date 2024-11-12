Access America

With Donald Trump’s recent re-election, a familiar wave of concern has swept over immigrants in the United States and beyond. As his campaign emphasised, Trump plans to tighten U.S. immigration policies, promising everything from heightened border security to stricter legal immigration. This news has spurred renewed interest in the EB-5 program, a U.S. Golden Visa that provides a stable and secure path to U.S. residency through investment, particularly popular among foreign nationals seeking to establish long-term roots in the U.S. amidst changing policies.

The seminar will provide comprehensive insights into the EB-5 program, guiding potential investors through the steps needed to secure U.S. residency for themselves and their families by investing $800,000 in a government-approved real estate project.

The Trump Effect on U.S. Immigration Pathways

The Trump administration is expected to introduce a series of new immigration restrictions, which may significantly impact foreign nationals looking to the U.S. for career or educational opportunities. Here are the main immigration paths that are likely to face increased restrictions:

Family-Based Visas: Potentially stricter limitations and longer processing times.

H-1B Work Visas: Increased restrictions and potential reductions in allocations.

F-1 Student Visas: Tighter policies on post-graduation work options, potentially making it harder for international students to stay in the U.S.

Diversity Lottery Program: Likely termination of this pathway.

Birthright Citizenship: An expected attempt to end automatic citizenship for U.S.-born children of non-citizens.

Remain in Mexico Program: Potential reinstatement, which would impact asylum-seekers at the southern border.

Shai Zamanian, Legal Director at The American Legal Center, remarks, “The EB-5 U.S. Golden Visa has stood the test of time and will remain a viable option.” Under the EB-5 program, individuals invest $800,000 in a U.S. project that creates American jobs. In return, they and their families–including spouses and children under 21–receive U.S. residency, with an opportunity to apply for citizenship. Trump himself has ties to the EB-5 program, as his companies used EB-5 funds for projects like the Trump Bay Street development in Jersey City, New Jersey, underscoring his understanding of foreign investment’s economic value.

Navigating the EB-5 Program: A Stable Alternative to H1-B Visa

The H-1B visa program, a work visa route for skilled foreign workers, has historically faced strict scrutiny under Trump’s administration. The program’s annual lottery cap and restrictions on employer mobility have made it an unpredictable pathway for long-term U.S. residency. In comparison, the EB-5 program offers a direct route to a Green Card with greater stability and independence, allowing professionals and families alike to establish roots in the U.S. without the uncertainties surrounding the H-1B program.

Prospective investors are particularly concerned about Trump’s recent pledges, which indicate a looming shift in immigration policy. “These pledges, paired with a desire to circumvent potential restrictions, have driven demand for the EB-5 program as families and professionals see it as a window to secure U.S. residency before the new administration takes office in January,” explains Zamanian.

Why the EB-5 Remains a Golden Opportunity

As Shai Zamanian points out, “This critical period before Trump’s inauguration is a unique time to act. We’re seeing families, particularly those with children studying in the U.S. on F-1 visas and professionals on H-1Bs, keen to switch to EB-5 to secure Green Cards.” Zamanian explains that by investing now, applicants can benefit from concurrent filing, which allows them to live, work, and re-enter the U.S., offering a level of security that other visa categories lack.

Since the announcement of the U.S. election winner, The American Legal Center has been inundated with calls from Dubai residents and others in the region, all looking to secure a U.S. residency pathway that offers certainty in an otherwise uncertain political landscape.

A Critical Moment to Act With the anticipated tightening of legal immigration pathways, the EB-5 program remains a reliable and stable choice. "Investors are aware of the high stakes," Zamanian adds. "As the political landscape shifts, securing U.S. residency through the EB-5 program offers a safeguard against future policy changes." Normally, sweeping changes to immigration require congressional approval. However, with a Republican majority in both the House and Senate, Trump will have the mandate to enact changes swiftly, potentially raising the investment threshold for access to the U.S. through the EB-5 program. Therefore, this is a crucial moment to file your application to reserve your rights at the current levels.

