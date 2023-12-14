A year in the life of RIF Trust, expert provider of residency and citizenship solutions

Published: Thu 14 Dec 2023, 12:18 PM Last updated: Thu 14 Dec 2023, 1:06 PM

Keeping a firm footing in the ever-shifting sands of Residency and Citizenship by Investment is no mean feat. RIF Trust, part of the Latitude Group achieves this by combining innovation and an established global leadership structure. This article chronicles the achievements that have propelled RIF Trust to the forefront of the industry.

NEW OFFICES BRIDGE CONTINENTS

RIF Trust's recent office openings align with the company's globalization strategy. The new Lahore office makes RIF Trust more visible in South Asia. In Panama, RIF Trust's arrival underscores its commitment to the LATAM market. Inaugurating an office in Kazakhstan caters to HNWIs in Central Asia. Expanding into KSA reconfirms how central the Middle East is to RIF Trust.

CELEBRATING A DECADE OF SUCCESS

RIF Trust dates back to 2013. It has helped 6,000+ clients and their families to new residencies and second citizenship. 2023 also bought anniversaries in Türkiye, Nigeria, and Egypt. Diverse regions call for specialist advice.

LEADING THE WORLD IN RESIDENCY AND CITIZENSHIP BY INVESTMENT

As the Global Marketing Agent for St Lucia CBI, RIF Trust promotes this programme worldwide. It's also a Representative Office of the Investment Migration Council in the Middle East and the Caribbean. RIF Trust appreciates that the industry can grow through collaboration rather than rivalry. RIF Trust hosted the first Residency and Citizenship by Investment summit in the Cayman Islands (CIRIS).

AWARD RECOGNITION AND SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY INITIATIVES

John Obi Mikel is a Nigerian football legend. His Super Eagles fame prompted RIF Trust to appoint him as their Global Brand Ambassador. Charity efforts, such as providing 1,000 meals during Ramadan Iftar, reflect social responsibility. Recognition as one of Uglobal's Top 25 Immigration Companies reaffirms RIF Trust's global standing.

"GLOBAL PASSPORT INVESTOR" PODCAST OFFERS INSIGHTS INTO INVESTMENT MIGRATION

RIF Trust's latest project is "The Global Passport Investor" podcast. Hosted by Executive Chairman Eric Major, it shines a light on investment migration. Mimoun Assraoui's appointment as the new Group CEO signals a leadership transition.

RIF TRUST'S VISION FOR THE FUTURE

RIF Trust is a team of 100+ specialists operating across 20+ countries. It advises governments on new economic citizenship and second residency programmes. Focusing on client satisfaction, due diligence, and ethics, RIF Trust is set to lead the global mobility industry for years to come.