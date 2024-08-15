A Vision to Redefine Healthcare in the UAE

Dr. K.P. Hussain , Founder and Chairman, Fathima Healthcare Group

Under the visionary leadership of Dr. KP Hussain, Founder and Chairman of Fathima Healthcare Group, the company was established in 1997 with a mission to transform healthcare accessibility in the UAE. Today, FMC continues to innovate and lead in providing comprehensive, budget-friendly healthcare solutions.

How did you derive the idea to establish FMC in the UAE and what was your initial target?

Being a medical professional, my motto from the very beginning of my career was to do something unique to create a process or service that may create a new development in the field of medicine or the healthcare industry. Thereby, Fathima Healthcare Group was incorporated in the year 1997. During my medical practice in the UAE, I witnessed the sufferings of the blue-collar community on the affordability of accessing healthcare due to their non-affordability to pay medical bills. This moved me deeply and led to the need of medical insurance at a low premium. Upon extensive research and development, backed by Lloyds London and Thaha actuaries were submitted to the Dubai Health Authority and the Department of Health (DOH). In the meantime, I met the corporate government organisations, Insurance Companies, and Medical Services Providers and briefed them on the concept of cost-effective Comprehensive Affordable Healthcare. The concept was welcomed by the health authorities. This led to the establishment of the first medical insurance Third Party Administrator (TPA), FMC Network UAE.

What new strategic initiatives you have introduced for low-income groups?

Empanelment of more medical service providers by broadening the network connectivity thereby facilitating more healthcare facilities within reach for the LSB, ensuring that all specialties are available in clinics accessible for LSB, conducting more wellness programs, medical camps etc. for the LSB for creating general awareness on health and safety.

Are you satisfied with FMC's overall performance?

I believe that my vision to serve humanity has been achieved. After analysing our progress for the past 27 years, I can proudly say that FMC has remarkably progressed not only in terms of business but on our contribution to serve the insured population of this great country. The insured population can now avail any kind of healthcare treatment without the need to travel to their home country. Today FMC is partnered with around 4,400 healthcare providers in the UAE.

What is your plan to expand FMC presence?

We are expanding in GCC and some European countries. Based on the market analysis for formulating expansion strategies, we have noticed the necessity to extend affordable healthcare to the old age/retirement groups. The UAE by the introduction of the Golden Visa is inviting expats to the country irrespective of age. The annual medical insurance premium would range between 40k to 50k approximately for the old age /retirement groups. FMC is now preparing the data analytics for providing an affordable insurance premium for the old age/retired groups. Dr. Hussain hands over funds to Sadik Ali Thangal sponsoring scholarship for 100 students atJamia College in April 2024. What is your strategy to sustain growth in coming years? FMC further aims to leverage technology extensively for process automation, fraud detection etc. Moving forward, FMC ensures seamless integration with various medical service providers and market entities ensuring efficient health insurance operations. Additional services to be launched include e-pharmacy, telehealth etc. that enhance the overall claims administration experience and customer satisfaction. Do you think FMC will be able to offer services in line with its mission of ‘cost-effective, comprehensive and affordable healthcare for all’? The rising cost of medical expenses and managing the claims with a low premium is not easy. However, there is no simple formula for TPAs to effectively administer and manage claims and achieve both IC and beneficiary goals. Therefore, I recommend that TPAs must be agile and nimble to overcome the many obstacles in the health insurance industry, such as rising costs, upcoming changes in regulations towards the society for better coverage, and so on.

We at FMC always maintain financial controls when adjudicating claims. FMC was awarded the Best TPA for “Applying Financial Controls” by the Insurance Authority in the year 2020. It is not the same as how we have managed the insurance industry 10 years ago. Today health insurance costs are increasing and the regulatory guidelines to meet International standards, the minimal premiums fixed by the Insurance companies and our efforts to give the best solution to the beneficiaries without compromising on the quality of health are all challenges which we are trying to overcome by way of expert claims management and adjudication.