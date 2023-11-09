A Treasured Gem for Exquisite Jewellery

Anirudh and Varun Patni with the 'Best Value Jewellery of the Year in UAE' Award.

Published: Thu 9 Nov 2023, 5:05 PM

Ajanta Jewellers, the venerable jewellery emporium nestled in the heart of Abu Dhabi, is celebrating a remarkable milestone: 55 years of adorning lives with elegance and grace. Established on sandy shores of Sheikh Khalifa Street in 1968 by the visionary entrepreneurs of the Patni family, this iconic store has weathered the sands of time, emerging as the oldest and most revered jewellery establishment in the city.

A Journey Through Time

Tushar Patni, the current managing director of Ajanta Jewellers, reflects on the journey that began when Abu Dhabi was but a vast expanse of golden dunes. His eyes twinkle as he recounts the early days of watching his father hard at work:

“In 1968, when Abu Dhabi was nothing but endless stretches of golden sand, my father, Mahendra Patni, along with his brothers, embarked on a remarkable journey. Armed with determination and a love for craftsmanship, they established Ajanta Jewellers — a humble single-shutter store that would eventually transform into an oasis of elegance for the modern day,”according to Tushar Patni.

Born into a family with a long lineage of gold-smiths, Patni’s passion for the craft runs deep. At just 19 years of age, young Tushar had already joined the ranks to prove his worth alongside his father and uncles. Today, after 40 years of unwavering commitment to his craft, he continues to uphold the family crown jewel that is Ajanta. Now joined by the support of his two sons, Anirudh and Varun Patni, the third generation strives to preserve the ancestral brilliance that came before.

Passion and Purpose

For Patni, Ajanta Jewellers is more than a business; it’s a passion. He confides: “Our greatest joy lies in our customers’ happiness. We are so fortunate to have had the chance to create special wedding jewellery for so many of our clients who still cherish their heirloom pieces today. In fact, I am now seeing the same heirloom pieces my father made back in the day for his customers presented into my hands. For me that is the most special feeling.”

Tushar Patni, Managing Director, Ajanta Jewellers

High-Profile Clients and Celebrities

Alongside serving thousands of customers each year, Ajanta Jewellers has welcomed dignitaries and celebrities through its doors. From royal families seeking bespoke tiaras to Bollywood stars seeking unique red-carpet pieces, the store has been a silent witness to their dreams. Patni chuckles: “I’ve had the privilege of meeting some of the most interesting people in the world at my store. Each interaction carries a story — a moment frozen in time.”

The Gold Gallery

Step inside Ajanta Jewellers, and you’ll find yourself surrounded by a kaleidoscope of glittery gold and shining diamonds. The gallery boasts an impressive collection of 22K gold and diamond jewellery, precious gemstones, as well as 24 carat pure gold bullion. Ajanta’s team of skilled designers collaborates closely with clients to create bespoke one-of-a-kind custom jewellery. From intricate bridal sets to statement pieces, every design reflects the wearer’s personality and aspirations. Ultimately it is the warmth of the staff that sets Ajanta Jewellers apart. The team’s genuine dedication to customer satisfaction create an inviting atmosphere. Whether you’re a first-time buyer or a seasoned collector, you’ll receive personalised attention and expert advice.

Community Engagement

Ajanta Jewellers believes in giving back. With Patni even being the President of the Gujarati Samaj Abu Dhabi, the company regularly participates in local events, supporting causes close to their heart. From supporting cultural festivals to empowering local designers, the store is committed to making a positive impact on the community.

Awards and Accolades

Ajanta Jewellers has repeatedly garnered recognition for its unwavering commitment to excellence with numerous accolades throughout the years. The leading store recently bagged the title of 'Best Value Jewellery of the Year in UAE', a testament to their dedication to quality and affordability. Visit their boutique on Hamdan Street and let the magic of Ajanta Jewellers adorn your life.