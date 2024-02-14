A Symbol of Unity

Published: Wed 14 Feb 2024, 12:12 PM

Today marks a historic milestone in the deep-rooted friendship between the UAE and India as we witness the inauguration of the magnificent BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi. This sacred edifice is not merely stone and mortar as this architectural splendour symbolises the deep bonds between our two nations, rooted in shared values of tolerance, harmony, and cultural exchange.

As the grand doors of the BAPS Hindu Mandir swing open, they unveil more than just a sanctuary of worship; they unveil a sanctuary of the soul, a testament to the enduring spirit of harmony and collaboration. Beneath the towering spires and intricately carved facades lies a demonstration of the craftsmanship of artisans and the vision of leaders who dare to dream beyond borders.

The completion of this grand temple stands as a testament to the strong diplomatic relations between the UAE and India, reflecting the spirit of collaboration and mutual respect that defines our unique partnership. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Government for their visionary leadership in fostering such meaningful initiatives that strengthen the ties between our countries.

I am also profoundly grateful to the Abu Dhabi government and the leadership of the UAE. The gracious hospitality extended by them speaks volumes about their commitment to fostering a world in which tolerance, understanding and respect of other faiths reigns supreme. Their sensitivity and openness to cultural collaboration, manifested in their support for this project. This underscores their commitment to promoting diversity and interfaith harmony in the region. As we celebrate the inauguration of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, we also acknowledge the significant contributions of the large Indian diaspora who call the UAE their home. This temple will serve as a spiritual sanctuary for generations to come, embodying the values of unity and inclusivity.

I commend the dedication and toil of everyone involved who laboured tirelessly in bringing this vision to life, from the volunteers who contributed their time and expertise to the artisans who crafted every intricate detail of this architectural marvel. The BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi is not just a place of worship but a symbol of cultural enrichment and shared humanity. I cannot complete my humble remarks without mentioning the blessings of His Holiness Swami Mahant Maharaj ji and also, particularly of Pujya Swami Brahamvihari who has been the most important driving force in the making of this magnificent BAPS Mandir. I admire his vision, courage, passion and commitment amid many challenges.

May this auspicious occasion mark the beginning of a new chapter of friendship and cooperation between our two nations, guided by the principles of peace, understanding, harmony and mutual prosperity.