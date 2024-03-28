A Pathway to Professional Success

Published: Thu 28 Mar 2024, 9:00 AM

The Liwa College hosted its annual career fair for students and graduates, with the participation of several prominent development institutions from both the private and public sectors. In line with the UAE’s sustainable development journey, these institutions offer numerous career opportunities across various fields and training programs aimed at providing students with hands-on experience in preparation for the job market.

Professor Hany El-Kadi, Vice-President for Academic Affairs of Liwa College, commended the participating students and attendees for the great success of this year’s career fair. He noted that students seized the opportunity to engage with career specialists and explore future job opportunities.

The event witnessed the participation of 17 public and semi-government employers from various sectors such as technology, engineering, medical and health services, financial services, hospitality, training, and government services. The fair highlighted vocational training and employment opportunities in several fields, including mechanical engineering, smart industries, mechatronics engineering, financial and economic management, and quality management and projects.

Moreover, students explored several fields including medicine and health focused on medical information management, clinical coding, and diagnostic imaging. In addition to emerging fields such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) programming, analysis and development of operating systems, and cybersecurity.

Prof. Al Kadi added that numerous prestigious institutions offered guidance on career development paths including the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), Burjeel Holding, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), the Red Crescent and Al Masaood.

During the event, students engaged in meaningful networking with industry leaders and discussions on evolving trends, skill requirements, and workforce landscape. The fair also organized several workshops and panel discussions aimed at providing the students with further resources to effectively navigate their career paths.

Prof. Mohamed Dhiaf, President of Liwa College, stressed that the college is committed to empowering its students with the necessary knowledge and skills for a successful future. He expressed that hosting the annual career fair for students and graduates reaffirms the college’s commitment towards promoting a diverse educational environment and exceptional experiences that extend beyond classrooms, preparing students to excel in their professional careers.

Liwa College is a leading institution of higher education committed to promoting academic excellence, personal growth and career success. By focusing on innovation and dedication to providing a comprehensive educational experience. Liwa College offers 25 specialized academic programs that meet various sectors of engineering, health and administrative sciences, media, information technology and other specializations, in addition to providing an advanced infrastructure meeting the highest international standards, which includes 35 applied laboratories, and an elite group of more than 100 faculty members with distinguished academic competencies from prestigious international universities.

