A New Epoch in Global Diplomacy: India's Journey to Superpower Status

As India celebrates its Republic Day on January 26, 2025, it's an opportune moment to reflect on the nation's evolving foreign policy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the significant strides made through the 'Make in India' initiative. These efforts have not only enhanced India's international standing but also propelled its journey toward becoming a formidable global power.

Strengthening International Relations

Since 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has redefined India’s foreign policy with a pragmatic and ambitious approach, often referred to as the "Modi Doctrine." This strategy emphasises strengthening regional ties, deepening global partnerships, and expanding India’s strategic influence.

The "Neighbourhood First" policy has prioritised goodwill and cooperation with South Asian nations, exemplified by Modi inviting regional leaders to his swearing-in ceremony and engaging in trade and connectivity initiatives.

Globally, Modi has leveraged India’s economic potential to forge strategic ties with major powers like the US, Japan, and Russia, focusing on trade, defence, and sustainable development.

Strategic partnerships with the UAE and Saudi Arabia have strengthened energy security, increased trade, and elevated India’s role as a key economic and security partner in the region.

Fulfilling Modi's ambition to make India a great power will mark a new epoch in Indian foreign policy, where its weight and preferences will influence global outcomes.

Catalysing Economic Growth

The 'Make in India' initiative aims to transform India into a global manufacturing hub by encouraging both domestic and foreign investment. The programme focuses on fostering innovation, enhancing skill development, and building world-class infrastructure.

Over the past decade, 'Make in India' has expanded to include 27 sectors, driving significant achievements, and reinforcing India's position in the global manufacturing landscape. The Road Ahead As the tricolour waves high, it also symbolises India’s aspirations for a sustainable and prosperous future, resonating deeply with its citizens and the global Indian diaspora. This sense of pride and optimism underscores the potential for impactful collaborations, especially in transformative sectors like automotive. India and the UAE can not only drive growth in their respective automotive sectors but also contribute significantly to global innovation and sustainability goals. The worldwide shift towards electric vehicles (EVs) presents a lucrative opportunity for joint ventures in battery technology, charging infrastructure, and sustainable energy solutions. The integration of artificial intelligence, telematics, and IoT creates opportunities for tech collaborations. With global emphasis on reducing carbon emissions, India and the UAE can jointly develop eco-friendly automotive solutions, such as hydrogen fuel cells. As an expatriate-Indian living in the UAE, I take immense pride in witnessing the strengthening ties between these two great nations. Together, let us build a future of innovation, sustainability, and shared prosperity. Jai Hind!

— Nazeer Veliyil is the CEO of BorgRollsWarner (UK) Limited.