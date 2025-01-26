A Legacy of Growth and Global Presence

Bank of India has evolved from a single Mumbai office to a leading nationalised bank with over 5,100 branches in India and a strong global footprint across 15 countries worldwide
Bank of India was founded on September 7, 1906 by a group of eminent businessmen from Mumbai. The bank was under private ownership and control till July 1969 when it was nationalised along with 13 other banks.
Beginning with one office in Mumbai, with a paid-up capital of ₹50 lakh and 50 employees, the bank has made a rapid growth over the years and blossomed into a mighty institution with a strong national presence and sizable international operations. In business volume, the bank occupies a premier position among the nationalised banks. While firmly adhering to a policy of prudence and caution, the bank has been in the forefront of introducing various innovative services and systems. Business has been conducted with the successful blend of traditional values and ethics and the most modern infrastructure.
Presently, the bank has over 5100+ branches in India spread over all states/ union territories including specialized branches. These branches are controlled through 69 zonal offices and 13 FGMO offices. Bank has overseas presence in 15 foreign countries spread over five continents with 47 branches/offices including four subsidiaries, one representative office and one joint venture, at key banking and financial centres such as Tokyo, Singapore, Hong Kong, London, Paris, New York, DIFC Dubai and International Banking Unit (IBU) at GIFTCity Gandhinagar. The bank is strategically present in all major financial centers of the world.