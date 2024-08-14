E-Paper

A Legacy of Craftsmanship

Explore the unique, high-end designs of Delphi by Nida Tapal, where ancient crochet art meets modern elegance, captivating fashion lovers in the UAE

By Ghazala Tikki Zaman and Tabassum Vally

Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 11:12 AM

soiree of colours, beautiful hand embroidery and flowing elegance is what is seen at designer exhibitions throughout the UAE. Pakistani men’s and women’s designer wear is a great favourite amongst all the fashion-conscious enthusiasts in the UAE. Every year new designers, along with the more renowned ones, bring their ensemble to the UAE.

Weddings, formal evening events and the celebrations of multi-cultural festivities Pakistani designers have clothes for every occasion. The adorning designs are a delight for any man or woman’s heart who is looking for elegance.


Delphi a family-owned brand of Nida Tapal epitomises the dreams and aspirations of the women of Kashmir and Punjab, who produce each crocheted piece meticulously, with great skill and artistic inspiration, a true labour of love.

Tapal’s brand Delphi is the only brand from Pakistan that has successfully been able to incorporate the ancient art of crochet into high-end design. Since 1994 Nida’s family has been in the forefront of fashion by bringing unique and elegant attire. Tapal has a master’s in business administration and has extensive experience in the corporate world. However, some 14 years ago Tapal’s passion for design and preserving the ethnic skills of Pakistani artisans drew her to her family business.


Tapal reflected on the recent trends in fashion in Pakistan where mostly women still show a preference for ethnic and traditional wear. However, a small percentage of women adhere to Western style of clothing as they find it more trendy and upbeat with times.

As a designer, Tapal enjoys working with a mix of fabrics such as Silk, jamawar, and chiffon which are adorned with crochet and zardozi work.

The designer wear is high end and exclusivity is at the heart of her designs. There is no compromise on the quality of the fabric and the traditional threadwork and age-long crochet all embellish her designs beautifully. Each year only one line of clothing is introduced. This makes her work timeless, elegant and very exclusive.

Tapal has an eye for detail and this has helped her, in cleverly entwining, the flair of Western and traditional wear to produce exquisite pieces while keeping in mind the cultural norms.

Tapal sees great potential in the UAE for fashion and design. She has many clients in the UAE who eagerly await her product line. Tapal has participated in exhibitions around the world and her designs have a big following in UAE amongst the Arab clientele along with her nationalities. As in recent years, there has been a revival of saris Tapal’s hand-crafted saris are very well received amongst the sari enthusiasts

Tapal’s pieces are high-end and though slightly pricey are timeless and can be worn by generations over an extensive period.


