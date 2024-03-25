A Journey of Compassion, Impact and Healing

Published: Mon 25 Mar 2024, 11:19 AM

Dr Syed Yusuf Iftikhar a senior consultant in the UK has close ties with UAE. In 2005, amidst the devastating earthquake that struck Pakistan, Dr. Iftikhar and his medical team swiftly responded to the crisis in Kashmir. Despite the enormity of the natural disaster, their efforts aimed to alleviate the widespread suffering, offering assistance to a nation grappling with multiple challenges.

Seeing the need for medical help in Pakistan, Dr Iftikhar and his team registered their charity institution first in the UK and later in the UAE.

Dr Iftikhar expressed his sincere gratitude to the UAE government that gave him every help possible to establish a charity institution and ever since then, hundreds of lives have been saved.

Dr Iftikhar is a Consultant Surgeon and an associate professor with an interest in Gastrointestinal/Laparoscopic and Oncology Surgery.

Dr Iftikhar was awarded a Fellowship from the Royal College of Edinburgh in 1985. He was also awarded a Doctor of Medicine from the University of Nottingham. This is one of the highest degrees by any university, and he was the first Pakistani General Surgeon to achieve it. Dr Iftikhar along with many accomplishments to his name, has also served as the President of Derby Medical Society between 2013 and 2014 and was also the president of Derby South Rotary Club for the year 2006 to 2007. He was honoured by the Late Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace for all his services over the years. Indeed this was a proud moment for him and his country.

In 2006 he formed a charity organisation. which was later registered in the UAE. Every year Midland doctors receive a substantial donation from the people of UAE. The generosity of the people in UAE is unparalleled.

The year 2023 was a year of progress and expansion for Midland doctor’s medical institution. Dr Iftikhar and his team continued to strive and develop MDMI to become a world-class charitable hospital to bring all medical capabilities to the region in a sustainable manner.

There are many avenues of health such as malnutrition and womens health being dealt with by him and his medical team.

“In the past two years, we have safely welcomed many individuals within our network of medical volunteers at MDMI. We seek to further develop services ranging from a comprehensive plan continuing to tackle malnutrition, cardiac services and women’s health. Furthermore, I would like to thank our donors in UAE. Your assistance is fundamental to the progress and development of MDMI as well as to provide contingency funding for unprecedented natural disasters and emergencies,” adds Dr Iftikhar.

What started on a small scale in Tandali, Kashmir, is now a full-fledged hospital, and since this year, it has been equipped with a CT scanner, an Angio suite, and a new state-of-the-art Lithotripter service. The hospital also offers a 24-hour paediatric service. In addition to this project, Dr Iftikhar and his team have also helped set up a community of almost two hundred houses, each equipped with solar-powered electricity. The community has a free supply of daily essentials and a school built by the citizen foundation on land donated by Dr. Iftikhar.

All this would not have been possible without the help and donor support from across the world. The people of UAE have all contributed generously since the inception of this charitable programme.

Despite his achievements, Dr Iftikhar comes across as a very humble man with a passion and dedication to helping humanity. At times, when he could enjoy life elsewhere with his family, he chooses to travel to Pakistan, where people wait for his medical assistance. Dr Iftikhar has full support from his family and peers in all his endeavours and is often accompanied by his wife Huma in the remote areas of Pakistan.