A destination of choice for investors

WEF 2025 Collaboration for the Intelligent Age: This year’s annual meeting in Davos will take place from January 20–24, 2025. At the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting, leaders from around the globe will convene under the theme “Collaboration for the Intelligent Age”, centered around the following priorities: Rebuilding trust. Reimagining growth. Safeguarding the planet.

As the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2025 prepares to outline strategies for a sustainable future, the GCC stands out as a prime investment destination and an economic growth driver. With its dedication to diversification, innovation, and sustainability, the region is not only addressing contemporary challenges but also paving the way for a vibrant and resilient economy.

As the global community converges in Davos, the spotlight on the GCC will likely shine brightly, underscoring its vital role in shaping a sustainable future that benefits both local populations and the international community. The collaborative efforts to be discussed at WEF 2025 could further enhance the attractiveness of the GCC, reinforcing its position as a key player in the global economy.

The six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has emerged as one of the most sought-after investment destinations in the world --- a game-changing transformation driven by the region’s oil wealth, strategic diversification efforts, and substantial investments in infrastructure, technology, and human capital. Over the past two decades, in order to enhance their appeal to global investors, these nations have been making concerted efforts to reshape their economies, making them more resilient, diversified, and future-ready.

Oil Wealth and SWFs

The wealth of the GCC economies is largely tied to their vast oil reserves, which account for around 30% of the world’s proven oil reserves, as reported by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA). This oil wealth has allowed these countries to build considerable Sovereign Wealth Funds (SWFs) that further fuel diversification and growth.

Despite the volatility in global oil markets, the region has weathered many storms, thanks in part to its ability to leverage oil revenues to develop new industries and foster economic growth. This diversification is key to the region’s future sustainability and stability.

Economic Prospects

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has noted that the economic outlook for the GCC remains favourable, with countries in the bloc focusing on reducing their dependence on oil. This shift is seen in their significant investments in sectors like tourism, renewable energy, and technology. As part of these efforts, many GCC governments have also implemented investor-friendly policies that include low taxes, streamlined business registration procedures, and initiatives to foster public-private partnerships. These efforts have been particularly effective in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI), which in turn fuels further economic growth.

Vibrant Non-Oil Activity

The non-oil sector in the GCC is steadily expanding, although growth has slowed somewhat due to cuts in oil production. Nevertheless, the region is poised for a strong recovery, with expectations of growth accelerating in the coming years. According to a report from the ICAEW, prepared by Oxford Economics, the region is forecast to experience a growth rebound of 4.4% in 2025. This outlook is driven by the ongoing expansion of the non-hydrocarbon economy, as well as the expected easing of oil production cuts. The GCC’s ability to diversify its economy while maintaining its position as a key player in the global oil market sets it apart from many other regions.

GDP Growth Outlook

The GDP growth forecast for the GCC countries also looks promising, with an expected growth rate of 3.7% in 2024, significantly outpacing the global average of 2.9%. The World Bank has highlighted that non-oil GDP in the UAE grew by 4.5% in 2021, and Qatar’s non-hydrocarbon sector now accounts for over 60% of its GDP. These figures reflect the success of the region’s diversification strategies, which continue to reduce reliance on oil revenue.

An Innovation Hub

Among the six GCC countries, the UAE stands out as a major investment hub. Its strategic location, business-friendly environment, and world-class infrastructure make it an ideal gateway for global trade and investment. Dubai, in particular, is a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship, with a vibrant start-up ecosystem supported by free zones and various incentives for foreign investors. The UAE’s young, tech-savvy population further strengthens its position as a growing centre for business and technology. The country’s stable political environment and low tax regime also contribute to its attractiveness as an investment destination.

Diversification Efforts

The GCC is also placing a significant emphasis on building a digital economy. The UAE’s digital economy is projected to contribute $140 billion to its GDP by 2030. The growth of the region’s digital economy is complemented by major investments in smart city initiatives, such as Saudi Arabia’s NEOM project and the UAE’s Smart Dubai initiative. These projects aim to integrate cutting-edge technology into urban life, promoting sustainability, efficiency, and enhanced quality of living. Promising Sectors The region is actively incentivising new economic sectors within the knowledge and digital economy. For instance, the UAE’s Ministry of Economy has identified 16 promising sectors, including fintech, e-commerce, agritech, healthcare, education, tourism, space, logistics services, information and communications technology, manufacturing, medical tourism, renewable energy, media and entertainment, creative industries, gaming, and smart cities. Skilled Labour Force The GCC countries are also making concerted efforts to enhance their workforce and human capital. Investments in education and training are designed to develop a skilled labour force capable of supporting the region’s diversified economy. Reforms to the labour market, including relaxed visa regulations and laws designed to attract foreign workers, make the region an appealing destination for global talent. This flexibility is crucial for companies looking to tap into a diverse and highly skilled labour pool. The infrastructure in the GCC is world-class, which further enhances the region’s attractiveness to investors. The region is home to some of the busiest airports, seaports, and road networks in the world, making it a hub for logistics and trade. The GCC’s geographic location, positioned at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and Africa, is an additional advantage, as it allows companies to easily access key global markets. Innovation-Driven Boom

The GCC is now better-positioned as a premier destination for investors looking to benefit from its oil-led and innovation-driven economic boom. The region’s commitment to diversification, investment in infrastructure, and fostering a favourable business environment will continue to attract global interest and investment, ensuring its growth and prosperity in the years to come.