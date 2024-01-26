A Celebration of Economic Growth

Tariq Chauhan, Group CEO of EFS Facilities Services Group.

As India commemorates its 75th Republic Day, it stands tall as a beacon of economic growth and business innovation. This vibrant nation, now among the world's largest economies, continues to attract global attention with its dynamic market and entrepreneurial spirit. The nation is witnessing an unprecedented expansion in infrastructure and development.

With ambitious projects ranging from smart cities to extensive transportation networks, including new highways, railways, and airports, India is rapidly transforming its physical landscape. As India continues to develop its physical and digital infrastructure, it not only fortifies its own economic foundations but also sets the stage for a new era of global business collaborations, where companies can thrive in a well-structured and progressive business environment.

EFS Facilities Services Group, a global leader with operations across 23 countries providing integrated facilities management services with over 27,000 employees, has been operating in India for over 15+ years and remains dedicated to fostering excellence for contributing to the nation's continued success.

In recent years, EFS India has experienced exponential growth and evolution, expanding its reach and expertise across 77+ cities with a workforce of 4,000+ professionals. In 2023, EFS India made notable achievements, particularly by diversifying its portfolio. The company ventured into new segments, such as healthcare and education, leveraging its facilities management acumen to provide tailored solutions that enhance operational efficiency and service quality. To further enhance its service delivery, EFS India embraced innovation and efficiency through the implementation of FMPro Technologies, an EFS proprietary Computer-Aided Facilities Management (CAFM) system.

EFS India's commitment to diversity and inclusion is evident through the appointment of female multiskilled technicians and people of determination in key operational roles. By fostering a people-first philosophy and embracing diversity, EFS India has created an inclusive work environment that values and harnesses the potential of all employees.

In line with its commitment to employee growth and empowerment, EFS Group has established the EFSIM Skills Development Academy in India. After starting with Aligarh, the objective of EFSIM is to have institutes across India to provide provides internationally recognized skill certifications, opening up meaningful employment opportunities for the Indian workforce in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and other countries. EFSIM Aligarh is also an authorised Skill Assessment and Certification centre by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Takamul Skill Verification Programme and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) Government of India.

As EFS joins the nation in celebrating the 75th Republic Day, the company reaffirms its commitment to unity in diversity and the ongoing journey of progress. Our journey of growth and transformation serves as a testament to the organisation's commitment to delivering exceptional services, upskilling the Indian workforce with aim to contributing to the development of India's thriving economy. As the nation marks this historic milestone, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to this magnificent nation and its resilient people, who together weave the vibrant tapestry of passion and progress that will continue to inspire the world.

