50 Years of Empowering Students

Published: Thu 12 Sep 2024, 9:53 AM

Sharjah English School (SES) has returned this academic year with a significant increase in student enrollment, reflecting the school’s growing reputation for delivering a high-quality education. Waiting lists have become the norm across most year groups, with limited spaces available in Foundation One (Pre-KG) and Year 2 (Grade 1) only.

As the first Early Years setting in the UAE to be accredited by The Curiosity Approach, the foundation programme at SES stands out for its excellence. This unique, child-centered methodology promotes curiosity, creativity, and critical thinking in the youngest learners, laying a strong foundation for lifelong learning.

Celebrating its 50th year as one of the first British not-for-profit schools in Sharjah, SES continues to attract families from all over the world, with over 60 nationalities represented in its vibrant community. With a favourable teacher-student ratio and a diverse range of over 90 free extracurricular activities offered each term, students from Year 3 to Year 13 are provided with opportunities to explore their interests and talents beyond the classroom. These activities include a variety of options, from sports such as football, netball, and athletics to creative arts like drama, music, and crafting, along with technology clubs, debating, and environmental initiatives. As it marks this milestone year, SES remains committed to delivering an inclusive, dynamic, and high-quality education that empowers each student to reach their full potential.

With its strong community, modern teaching methods and strong academic programmes, SES remains a premier choice for families seeking an exceptional education in the UAE. Families are welcome to book a tour of the beautiful and spacious campus, probably the largest and greenest of any school in the UAE.