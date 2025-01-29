Yes, you can! One-handed MMA star Peacock wants to 'shock the world'

Jake Peacock is set to make his second appearance at the ONE Championship. — Supplied photos

Jake “The One” Peacock is far from your average Muay Thai fighter. Incredibly, the Englishman has reached the ONE Championship, the world’s largest martial arts organisation, despite missing his right forearm – a challenge he has never allowed to deter him.

The Muay Thai phenom is set to make his second appearance in the championship when he faces Japanese standout Shinji Suzuki in a bantamweight scrap at ONE 171: Qatar. The hotly anticipated event will take place on February 20 at Lusail Sports Arena.

Now living in Canada, Peacock’s limb difference is a result of a birth defect that prevented his right arm from growing and leaving it requiring amputation. Yet his childhood was much the same as his peers.

The son of former Chelsea midfielder Gavin Peacock, Jake grew up playing football but was attracted to combat sports early on, beginning with karate at the age of seven when his parents enrolled him to build confidence and self-defence skills. His natural aptitude for the sport, coupled with a supportive coach who treated him as an equal, set the foundation for a lifelong passion.

“Transitioning to full-contact karate toughened me up and instilled a stoic mentality,” Peacock said. “However, it was my first coach’s unwavering belief in me that truly set me on a trajectory toward greatness.”

His journey took a pivotal turn when, at 15, he and his family moved to Calgary, Canada. If karate’s discipline had shaped his early development, it was Muay Thai that ultimately became his calling. Adapting to his physical difference, Peacock honed a distinct fighting style, leveraging precision, timing, and intelligence to outmanoeuvre opponents. His innovative approach not only neutralised limitations but turned them into assets.

“Missing most of my right arm means I can’t throw conventional combinations or certain techniques involving that side,” he said.

“This has led me to create a truly distinct style and unique strategies, ensuring every move I make is fine-tuned and continually evolving. The most important skill I’ve developed is the mindset to strive for perfect technique, timing and intelligence in the ring.”

After excelling in the Canadian Muay Thai scene, Peacock competed in the Road to ONE: Canada tournament in early 2024, where he progressed to the final. Delivering a stunning knock-out to earn a coveted contract with ONE Championship, Peacock’s arrival in the ONE Championship made him the organisation’s first-ever limb-different competitor.

“Earning that contract was my biggest accomplishment,” Peacock said. “I knew I was made for the big stage, and now the real work begins. I want to shock the world – to be the very best I can be, face the toughest competitors, and finish my career in the biggest martial arts organisation in the world.” Making his ONE Championship debut in Bangkok against Kohei Shinjo last April, he got his quest off to the perfect start, picking up a dominant win over three rounds and leaving his opponent returning to the dressing rooms in a wheelchair. With 11 finishes in 12 professional fights, Peacock’s unique style and passion for entertainment have cemented his reputation as one of the sport’s most exciting talents. Now, as he prepares to face Suzuki in Qatar, his journey is slowly turning him into a symbol of resilience and determination for fans worldwide. While building his fighting career, Peacock has also pursued his passion for coaching by founding Dunamis Muay Thai in Calgary, Alberta. The gym has become one of Western Canada’s busiest training hubs, offering a space where inclusivity and excellence coexist. “Opening Dunamis allowed me to lead by example,” he said. “Leading while competing has made me a better fighter and coach. I want to inspire people to believe that where there’s a will, there’s a way. It’s a big responsibility though because it takes a lifetime to build a reputation, but only a moment to destroy it.” His message to young athletes facing challenges is equally powerful: “Never let anyone tell you ‘You can’t do it’. Whether in sport or life, persistence and belief in yourself can make anything possible. Even when faced with many doubters and many obstacles, I made myself undeniable. I never gave up – so if you have a dream and a goal, you can too.” From fending off bullies as a schoolboy to dominating the global stage, Jake “The One” Peacock’s story is one of relentless determination and inspiration. Fans can expect nothing less than fireworks when he steps into the ring once more at Lusail Sports Arena on February 20.