Yasin Ali: Inspiring the next generation to follow their golfing dreams

Yasin Ali. Leadbetter Certified Instructor at JA The Resort. - Supplied photo

Former pro golfer Yasin Ali stands out as a beacon of excellence and dedication at the JA The Resort Academy Dubai, where he serves as a Leadbetter-certified instructor.

His journey - spanning continents, triumphs, setbacks, and reinventions - has helped shape a coaching philosophy rooted in discipline, persistence, and the joy of improvement.

Born in Nairobi, Kenya, Yasin was surrounded by his father's legacy as a celebrated cricketer. His father’s relentless work ethic and sage advice laid the foundation for Yasin's approach to life and golf.

At 12, Yasin picked up his first golf club and began an expedition defining his career.

Yasin Ali brings a wealth of experience from prestigious professional events around the globe to the team at JA The Resor. - Photo Instagram

"When I started, I was a horrible player, a 30 handicapper," Yasin recalls. "There was another kid my age playing off a five handicap. My father’s advice was simple: dedicate time to practice and stay disciplined. He would always say, 'One step better every time.'

Over the years, I surpassed that kid because of consistent effort and focus. While he was still a 3 handicapper, I was a +1."

By the time Yasin was 16, he was England’s Under-16 Champion. Representing England at every level, Yasin’s accomplishments grew, earning him a golf scholarship to Oklahoma City.

University, where he was named to the prestigious Ben Hogan Award List in 2003. Turning professional in 2004, Yasin played on the Asian Tour and affiliated with the DP World Tour However, a recurring injury to his right elbow and shoulder curtailed his playing career.

"But that did not stop me from trying. Golfers are a stubborn bunch," Yasin admits. "We’re forever optimistic, thinking we’re one round away from greatness. But the reality of injuries taught me it was time to move on."

The transition from player to coach was not immediate. "When I stopped playing competitively around 2013 or 2014, I wasn’t sure what was next," Yasin said. "But coaching found me. It started small, and I joined the Leadbetter Academy at JA The Resort in November 2018. It was a perfect fit."

Yasin’s coaching style is deeply influenced by his formative years and the lessons he learned growing up under his father’s wing.

His philosophy also includes fostering independence and resilience. “I teach kids to carry their own bags and practice with their golf balls,” Yasin explains. “It builds character and makes them appreciate the effort required to improve.

“I emphasize accountability and discipline in my students,” he says. “When I was young, we didn’t have automated range pickers. I’d hit my balls everywhere and spend 45 minutes retrieving them.

"Eventually, I learned to focus on accuracy, and suddenly, what used to take 45 minutes only took 15. That’s the kind of progress I instil in my students: small, measurable improvements.”

Yasin credits the instruction he received from David Leadbetter at the Leadbetter Golf Academy World Headquarters at ChampionsGate, Florida for shaping his approach to teaching. “David’s insights were eye-opening,” he recalls. “They’re a big part of why I’m passionate about coaching today.”

Yasin’s alignment with the Leadbetter philosophy is evident in his focus on technical precision, body types, and individual swing dynamics.