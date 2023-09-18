Worth and Holt win UAE International Pairs Qualifier at Al Zorah Golf Club

UAE International Pairs winners at Qualifier Number Two at Al Zorah Golf Club, Ajman - Graeme Worth and Darwin Holt at the Prize Presentation. - Supplied photo

Published: Mon 18 Sep 2023, 12:21 AM

Graeme Worth and Darwin Holt travelled from Abu Dhabi to Ajman to win the second qualifier of the 2023 UAE International Pairs Qualifying Series, but only just.

Worth (8) and Holt (13) needed to survive the countback from Deepak Nicholas and Pankaj Gautam after finishing the tournament organized and presented by ICON Sports at Al Zorah Golf Club, level on 45 points.

In a well-contested event as many as seven pairs in total either matched or eclipsed the 40 points mark.

Worth and Holt are both members of Yas Links Abu Dhabi. They exhibited strong form with Worth having his own personal 39 points while Holt achieved 34 points.

There are 12 qualifying events remaining in the series which is being held at the leading golf clubs around the UAE as part of the 2023 – 2024 UAE Golf Season.

The handicap limit for Men is 24 and for Ladies is 36 with 75 percent of the full course handicap allowance in force during the betterball format.

The top three Pairs at each qualifier progress to the UAE National Finals at Abu Dhabi Golf Club which will be held over the National Course on Saturday, March 9, 2024.

The winning Pair at the finals goes on to represent the UAE at the world final of the International Pairs – the Race to Obidos event in November 2024 at Royal Obidos Spa & Golf Resort and Bom Sucsso Resort in Portugal. It will be an all-expenses-paid trip.

The 2023 – 2024 UAE International Pairs is supported by Callaway, with Hole Sponsors being Centara Mirage, White Eagle Golf and GOLFTEC The event is supported by Golf Nuts, Palm Tees and EVOCUS H20. BearFish Sports Apparel presented caps and cap cases to the winners of several of this week’s on-course novelty prizes.

The next UAE International Pairs event is at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club with a 7.30 a.m. shotgun start. It is open to both Dubai Creek lady members and Dubai Golf lady members.

For further information visit uae.internationalpairsgolf.com

Results

(Stableford Points)

G. Worth and D. Holt 45.

D. Nicholas and P. Gautam 45.

R. Chang and A. Chang 44.

Nearest the Pin, Hole 15 - A. Reston.

Long Drive, Hole 11 – J. G. Roos.

Nearest the Pin, Hole 1 – R. Chang.

Nearest the Pin in three shots, Hole 18 – M. White.

Nearest the Pin, Hole 5 – R. Navea.

Nearest the Pin, Hole 17 – S. Wakeman.

sports@khaleejtimes.com