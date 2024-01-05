World’s Best showjumpers set to wow fans at Al Ain's Al Shira’aa CSI4* International Horse Show

Olympic-qualified Al Shira’aa team rider Omar Al Marzouqi at the Al Shira’aa Horse Show 2023. - Supplied photo

Published: Fri 5 Jan 2024, 1:37 PM

The renowned Al Shira’aa Horse Show, a firm favourite in the international show jumping calendar, returns once again to the Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club from January 9 to 142024.

In addition to the action-packed five-day show jumping schedule which will see some of the world’s leading riders including William Funnel, Joe Stockdale and the UAE’s very own Olympic team compete for over €430,00 in prize money, the show promises to be a sensory spectacular for all the family.

Little visitors are catered to in the dedicated Kids Zone within the Al Shira’aa Village, which includes pony rides, face painting, a carousel, a sustainability area and skill games, The village also includes multiple food trucks and retail outlets, as well as the venue’s two restaurants for those seeking a sit-down meal.

Saturday is set to be an adrenaline-fuelled day with horsepower of both kinds on display in the crowd-pleasing Ride and Drive class.

The top ten riders from the first two days of competition will be invited to compete for €11,000 by completing a round of 115cm jumps.

The classes are expected to continue into the early evening and will be followed by world-class entertainment from 7 pm including Arabic Drumming and Dancing, pyrotechnics, and a Laser Light Show.

Sunday’s Grand Prix, sponsored by Longines, the official partner of Equestrian Sport in the UAE, is the pinnacle of this prestigious event, where only the best of the best will compete over a complex 155cm course, with the winner walking away with a staggering €38,750 in prize money.

Earlier in the day, spectators can watch the up-and-coming young horses compete in the morning, before once again witnessing the incredible entertainment.

Now in its 7th year, visitor numbers topped 5,000 at the show’s previous event in January 2023, with a further 17,000 online viewers on the global equestrian steaming service ClipMyHorse.TV.

Other sponsors for 2024 include Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Majesticq Royal Care, Al Hawajer Equestrian, Cavalor, Bolesworth, leading international horse transporters Equitrans Logistics LLC, the UAEERF and Premier Motors.

Alongside regular admission, which is free for all, the show has an exclusive hospitality area which includes catering by the recently awarded One Michelin Star restaurant ERTH, featuring live cooking, sushi stations and a fully stocked beverages counter.

Schedule

Tuesday 9th January – Vet check day

Wednesday 10th January – Classes start at 9 am until approx. 9 pm

Thursday 11th January - Classes start at 9 am until approx. 8 pm

Friday 12th January - Classes start at 10 am until approx. 9 pm

Saturday 13th January - Classes start at 10 am until approx. 6:30 pm and include the Ride and Drive and 2* 145cm Grand Prix. Evening entertainment starts at 7 pm, followed by the auction at 8 pm

Sunday 14th January – Classes start at 9 am with Young Horse classes and conclude with the Al Shira’aa Longines Grand Prix which will start at 6:15 pm