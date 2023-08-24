World No. 1 Carlsen beats Indian chess prodigy Praggnanandhaa in tie-breaks, wins title

PTI

Published: Thu 24 Aug 2023, 4:23 PM Last updated: Thu 24 Aug 2023, 4:34 PM

World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen defeated India's grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa to clinch the title of International Chess Federation World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan on Thursday.

The Norwegian chess grandmaster won the first game of the rapid chess tie-breaker with black pieces and managed to hold on for a draw in the second game with white pieces. The tie-breaker is played in a rapid chess quicker-time control format.

Praggnanandhaa fought hard but fell short with Carlsen summoning all his big-match experience when it mattered the most.

Earlier on Wednesday, Praggnanandhaa and Carlsen drew both their games of classical chess.

Praggnanandhaa had to settle for the position of runner-up of the 2023 FIDE World Cup but he will draw hope from the fact that he has qualfied for the FIDE Candidates tournament.

The 2024 Candidates Tournament will be an eight-player chess tournament scheduled to be held from April 2 to 25, 2024, in Toronto, Canada. The winner of the tournament will become the challenger for the 2024 World Chess Championship match.

Praggnanandhaa had an excellent tournament where he defeated World No. 2 Hikaru Nakamura in a tie-breaker while reaching the final defeating World No. 3 Fabiano Caruana.

