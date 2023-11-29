World Cup star De Kock illuminates Abu Dhabi T10

Quinton De Kock of Delhi Bulls plays a shot during the match against Deccan Gladiators in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. — Abu Dhabi T10

Published: Wed 29 Nov 2023, 9:05 PM

Former South African captain Quinton de Kock showed why is one of the most sought-after players in franchise cricket when he hit a match-winning half century to help Delhi Bulls defeat Deccan Gladiators by nine wickets in the Abu Dhabi T10 on Wednesday.

This was the third match in the seventh edition of the Abu Dhabi T10, a ten-team franchise tournament, that was played at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

De Kock, the third highest scorer in the recent World Cup with 594 urns, remained unbeaten on 50 off 26 balls with three boundaries and four sixes.

He put on 73 runs for the opening partnership with Johnson Charles, who smashed 36 off 13 balls (5 4s, 2 6s) before he chopped a slower, yorker-length delivery from Luke Wood on to his stumps.

De Kock then joined forces with skipper Rovman Powell, who chipped in with a brisk 31 runs off 12 balls with five boundaries and a six, to lead the side to a comfortable victory.

After winning the toss the Deccan Gladiators’ raked up 120 for 2 in 10 overs, thanks to Somerset batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s knock of 42 from 21 balls (5 4s, 3 6s).

Fresh from his match-winning unbeaten 68 runs in the opening match against New York Strikers, Kohler-Cadmore again provided the backbone of the innings together with Andre Fletcher (34) and together they set the stage for an impressive total.

It was difficult to imagine that a total of 121 would turn out to be an easy target for the Delhi Bulls.

Deccan Gladiators’ skipper Nicholas Pooran fielded an unchanged team that had beaten New York Strikers in their opening match.

Meanwhile, Chennai Braves (115/4) beat Team Abu Dhabi (111/4) in the second match of the night.