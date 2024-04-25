Woods, McIlroy to receive millions in loyalty payouts for shunning LIV and sticking with PGA Tour

Unstoppable Scheffler wins again on PGA Tour as he takes out the RBC Heritage in South Carolina
The American reinforces his dominant position as No 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking for a fourth victory in five outings
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are among the golfers expected to be given equity in PGA Tour Enterprises as a thank you for sticking with the Tour instead of jumping to rival LIV Golf, the Telegraph reported on Wednesday.
Woods will receive a $100 million and McIlroy a $50 million stake in the newly-formed enterprise for not taking lucrative offers from the Saudi-backed LIV as merger negotiations between the two circuits continue to drag on.
Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas will receive $30 million each. while In all, $750 million will go to the top 36 players based on a formula that calculates their impact on the game – career success, popularity.
Nearly 200 players will be paid for sticking with the Tour.
These payments will be dolled out over an eight-year phase which means that the players will have to stay committed to the Tour during this period. The Tour plans to pay out $100 million annually to its players.
A substantial portion of current PGA Tour members will be rewarded with equity in the new for-profit entity, according to a memo sent out in February by commissioner Jay Monahan and seen by Reuters.
PGA Tour Enterprises is majority owned by the Tour and bolstered by a $1.5 billion investment by Strategic Sports Group, a consortium of sports team owners, the memo said.
The program will reward top performing members and legends who helped build the modern PGA Tour, the memo said.
The initial round of player equity grants will total $930 million and will be awarded to 193 PGA Tour members, with the majority of that going to the top 36 players as determined by a performance-based formula, the memo said.
All initial grants will require players to compete in 15 or more events on the PGA Tour and/or complete service requirements commensurate with the value of the grant.
A spokesperson for the PGA Tour said the Tour could not comment on any detail of the Telegraph report due to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regulations and private financial information.
ALSO READ
The American reinforces his dominant position as No 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking for a fourth victory in five outings
Former Ryder Cup player employed a unique putting technique to edge David Toms for first victory in five years
A former amateur champion in the UK the Newcastle-native says his short game has improved since relocating to the UAE
Chevron Championship victory by the daughter of former Czech tennis great was her fifth successive win on the LPGA tour
Among them are 17 of the top 20 players in the current rankings including a host of Emirates Golf Federation invitees
Bellingham has scored 21 goals for Real since signing in the close season from Borussia Dortmund for 103 million euros
The DP World Tour reaches the midway point of its Asian Swing when it returns to action with the ISPS HANDA Championship in Japan
Classic Trials at Newbury Racecourse’s season open throws up plenty of surprises as HHidden Law wins for Godolphin and Teraabb for Sheikh Ahme