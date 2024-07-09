Wilson edges Turnbull to win JGE OMA Emirates Monthly Medal

Russell Wilson (r), winner of the July OMA Emirates Monthly Medal with Franco Botha (l) Director of Golf at Jumeirah Golf Estates.- Supplied photo

Published: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 8:58 PM

Jumeirah Golf Estates hosted the July OMA Emirates Medalford competition on the Earth course, with over 50 players participating in a strokeplay format.

Russell Wilson won the overall net prize in the OMA Emirates Medalford competition, winning on a countback from Oliver Turnbull with a score of net -3 (69). His round consisted of six birdies and a net eagle on the 12th hole.

In Division A, Oliver Turnbull won with a score of net -3, beating second-place Gary Williams by two strokes. Anand Rajagopal finished in third place with a net score of +1.

In Division B, James Plackett was victorious over Edward McCullagh by three strokes, with a net score of -3. Rony El Haber secured third place in the division with a net score of +5.

JJ O’Toole won the gross strokeplay competition with a score of +1, despite a strong effort from Louis Prosser, who finished with a score of +4.

Jane Vorster took home the Ladies’ prize with a net score of +4, the Senior’s prize was won by Richard McGlave with a net-level par, and Sam Collier collected the Junior’s net prize.

A very respectable score of 37 points saw Rory Woodland win the Stableford competition, with runner-up Jamie Snowdon securing 35 points.

The play was from the Tournament Tee markers for men and the Orange Tee markers for women with 95% of Course Handicap allowance.