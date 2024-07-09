Wilson edges Turnbull to win JGE OMA Emirates Monthly Medal

Overall, Pogacar leads Evenepoel by 33 seconds with Vingegaard in third place
Jumeirah Golf Estates hosted the July OMA Emirates Medalford competition on the Earth course, with over 50 players participating in a strokeplay format.
Russell Wilson won the overall net prize in the OMA Emirates Medalford competition, winning on a countback from Oliver Turnbull with a score of net -3 (69). His round consisted of six birdies and a net eagle on the 12th hole.
In Division A, Oliver Turnbull won with a score of net -3, beating second-place Gary Williams by two strokes. Anand Rajagopal finished in third place with a net score of +1.
In Division B, James Plackett was victorious over Edward McCullagh by three strokes, with a net score of -3. Rony El Haber secured third place in the division with a net score of +5.
JJ O’Toole won the gross strokeplay competition with a score of +1, despite a strong effort from Louis Prosser, who finished with a score of +4.
Jane Vorster took home the Ladies’ prize with a net score of +4, the Senior’s prize was won by Richard McGlave with a net-level par, and Sam Collier collected the Junior’s net prize.
A very respectable score of 37 points saw Rory Woodland win the Stableford competition, with runner-up Jamie Snowdon securing 35 points.
The play was from the Tournament Tee markers for men and the Orange Tee markers for women with 95% of Course Handicap allowance.
The highlight of the day was by Gary Williams on the par-3 6th hole, with a spectacular hole-in-one.
ALSO READ
Overall, Pogacar leads Evenepoel by 33 seconds with Vingegaard in third place
Pogacar leads Belgian Remco Evenepoel by 33 seconds
Dubai's Rayhan Thomas shoots level par to be in Tied 15th as American John Catlin sets the pace in the the $2 million International Series event
The 24-year-old talent is tied for 11th place in the $2 million International Series event
The match went to penalties after Lisandro Martinez's opener for Argentina was cancelled out by Ecuador's Kevin Rodriguez in stoppage time
The 82-year-old Freddy Sidhwa recently played in the JP Morgan International Cricket Cup, a community event, at Lord's
Pogacar retained the overall leader's yellow jersey after a mid-stage scare
Briton Cavendish beat Eddy Merckx's mark, which had stood since 1975, on the fifth stage of this year's Tour near the Alps having equalled it in 2021